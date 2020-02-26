Advertisement





| 3 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Recognized for its innovative design and functionality, the Dexter Community Schools Early Elementary Complex has been honored as an outstanding construction project of the year in Michigan.

The school complex was one of the top 12 projects recognized by the Construction Association of Michigan (CAM) for the past year. Granger Construction and TMP Architecture completed work on this groundbreaking new Early Elementary Complex in January 2019.

As a project winner, it was featured in a special issue of the CAM magazine last fall and was recently presented with a commemorative plaque at an award ceremony held at the CAM Tradeshow, which was held this past month in February.

Advertisement

The project is an example of a great partnership between the school district and its architect and contractor.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition,” DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis said. “The Dexter Early Elementary Complex was designed with a focus on young children and the learning environments they deserve. We were fortunate to work with Granger Construction and TMP Architecture to make this focus a reality for our kids.”

In announcing the recognition, Granger said its project team worked together to create a one-of-a-kind facility with revolutionary design details never before tried in a K-12 facility.

Granger describes the complex as a $24.4 million project within a larger $71.7 million 2017 bond program, for which it assisted in campaigning. The Michigan-based company also said the project involved major renovations to Cornerstone (now called Anchor) Elementary School, an existing 65,000 square feet facility serving over 400 students, and it also included construction of Beacon Elementary School as an 85,000 square feet attachment, providing education space for over 750 students.

The two facilities were constructed as mirror images of each other, joined in the middle by two flexible shared learning spaces.

Granger said the project included creating new gender neutral restroom areas throughout the facility, better addressing new privacy concerns, and its design also included significant use of natural light and specialty, energy efficient LED light fixtures.

In addition, Granger said some of the most innovative design aspects on the project were included within two new, flexible learning centers, the Marketplace and the Workshop.

CAM magazine described the complex this way: A New Building Designed to Build Better Minds.

Granger said DCS’s goal with this project was to update aging systems and add additional space to meet its growing student population and learning needs, but the most innovative aspect of this project was its one-of-a-kind design.

“Focused on providing leading-edge STEAM education, the facility includes substantial state-of-the-art technology and many features never before used in K-12 schools,” Granger said in its blog post about the project. “This meant the project team had few examples they could look to as design models. Instead, this innovative design required high levels of cooperation and synergy among Granger, TMP and Dexter Community School officials to fully flesh out the best possible solutions with the fewest possible constructability issues.”

Granger Construction is a CAM member.

According to Emily Bowers, Granger’s digital media coordinator, for a project to qualify for consideration, they must be constructed or designed by a CAM Member and must also have been completed, or reached substantial completion, between June of that year and June of the previous year (ex. June 2018 and June 2019 for the Dexter Award).

Bowers said CAM Magazine then contacts the owners, general contractors and architects of the final 12 winners and invites them to participate in an interview process, and from there, staff at CAM Magazine writes a feature article, with pictures, of each winning project.

The special issue of the CAM magazine featuring the project winners.