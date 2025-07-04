July 04, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Dexter Community Schools Expects to Hire a New Superintendent this Summer

Lonnie Huhman

DexterEducation

Dexter Community Schools Expects to Hire a New Superintendent this Summer

Dexter Community Schools has set a schedule to hire a superintendent to replace the retiring Chris Timmis, who will step down from his role in February of 2026. The DCS Board of Education is planning to hire a new superintendent at a meeting tentatively scheduled for August 11.

The Dexter school board sent out a message to the community after its last meeting in June:

“Dear Dexter Community Schools Community,

Last night the Board of Education had a workshop to finalize our Superintendent search process and timeline as well as our position posting, which is open to internal candidates with applications being accepted until July 5th at 4pm.

Thanks to your participation in our online survey and focus groups, the Board gathered valuable input on the qualities that matter most in our next Superintendent. Your feedback helped shape the candidate profile included in the position announcement and will guide the Board as we review applicants.”

Here are the key dates going forward:

Tues. July 8, 6:00pmReview applicants, select interviewees, and prepare first-round questions
Mon. July 14, *6:30pmFirst-round interviews *immediately following the business meeting at 6pm; interviews start no earlier than 6:30pm but may start later 
Tues. July 15, 6:00pmFirst-round interviews 
Wed., July 16 6:00pmSelect finalists
Mon., July 21, 6:00pmSecond-round interviews
Tues. July 22, 6:00pmSelection of Superintendent
Mon. Aug. 11, 7:00pmBoard action to hire new Superintendent (tentative)

The school board said members of the DCS community are “welcome to attend candidate interviews and will be offered the opportunity to provide written feedback to the Board at the end of each interview night.”

The school board concluded its message by saying:

“The Board is invested in finding the right candidate for Dexter Schools. Thank you for your support, feedback, and trust.

Sincerely,

DCS Board of Education

Elise Bruderly, President
Melanie Szawara, Vice President
Jennifer Kangas, Treasurer
Daniel Alabré, Secretary
Brian Arnold, Trustee
Michael Cipolla, Trustee
Amy Reiser, Trustee”

Dexter Community Schools, Superintendent

Latest articles

Dexter Community Schools Expects to Hire a New Superintendent this Summer

Lonnie Huhman

Pathway to Renewal Dedication at TimberTown July 19

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News