Dexter Community Schools Expects to Hire a New Superintendent this Summer

Dexter Community Schools has set a schedule to hire a superintendent to replace the retiring Chris Timmis, who will step down from his role in February of 2026. The DCS Board of Education is planning to hire a new superintendent at a meeting tentatively scheduled for August 11.

The Dexter school board sent out a message to the community after its last meeting in June:

“Dear Dexter Community Schools Community,

Last night the Board of Education had a workshop to finalize our Superintendent search process and timeline as well as our position posting, which is open to internal candidates with applications being accepted until July 5th at 4pm.

Thanks to your participation in our online survey and focus groups, the Board gathered valuable input on the qualities that matter most in our next Superintendent. Your feedback helped shape the candidate profile included in the position announcement and will guide the Board as we review applicants.”

Here are the key dates going forward:

Tues. July 8, 6:00pm Review applicants, select interviewees, and prepare first-round questions Mon. July 14, *6:30pm First-round interviews *immediately following the business meeting at 6pm; interviews start no earlier than 6:30pm but may start later Tues. July 15, 6:00pm First-round interviews Wed., July 16 6:00pm Select finalists Mon., July 21, 6:00pm Second-round interviews Tues. July 22, 6:00pm Selection of Superintendent Mon. Aug. 11, 7:00pm Board action to hire new Superintendent (tentative)

The school board said members of the DCS community are “welcome to attend candidate interviews and will be offered the opportunity to provide written feedback to the Board at the end of each interview night.”

The school board concluded its message by saying:

“The Board is invested in finding the right candidate for Dexter Schools. Thank you for your support, feedback, and trust.

Sincerely,

DCS Board of Education

Elise Bruderly, President

Melanie Szawara, Vice President

Jennifer Kangas, Treasurer

Daniel Alabré, Secretary

Brian Arnold, Trustee

Michael Cipolla, Trustee

Amy Reiser, Trustee”