Dexter Community Schools Expects to Hire a New Superintendent this Summer

Dexter Community Schools has set a schedule to hire a superintendent to replace the retiring Chris Timmis, who will step down from his role in February of 2026. The DCS Board of Education is planning to hire a new superintendent at a meeting tentatively scheduled for August 11.
The Dexter school board sent out a message to the community after its last meeting in June:
“Dear Dexter Community Schools Community,
Last night the Board of Education had a workshop to finalize our Superintendent search process and timeline as well as our position posting, which is open to internal candidates with applications being accepted until July 5th at 4pm.
Thanks to your participation in our online survey and focus groups, the Board gathered valuable input on the qualities that matter most in our next Superintendent. Your feedback helped shape the candidate profile included in the position announcement and will guide the Board as we review applicants.”
Here are the key dates going forward:
|Tues. July 8, 6:00pm
|Review applicants, select interviewees, and prepare first-round questions
|Mon. July 14, *6:30pm
|First-round interviews *immediately following the business meeting at 6pm; interviews start no earlier than 6:30pm but may start later
|Tues. July 15, 6:00pm
|First-round interviews
|Wed., July 16 6:00pm
|Select finalists
|Mon., July 21, 6:00pm
|Second-round interviews
|Tues. July 22, 6:00pm
|Selection of Superintendent
|Mon. Aug. 11, 7:00pm
|Board action to hire new Superintendent (tentative)
The school board said members of the DCS community are “welcome to attend candidate interviews and will be offered the opportunity to provide written feedback to the Board at the end of each interview night.”
The school board concluded its message by saying:
“The Board is invested in finding the right candidate for Dexter Schools. Thank you for your support, feedback, and trust.
Sincerely,
DCS Board of Education
Elise Bruderly, President
Melanie Szawara, Vice President
Jennifer Kangas, Treasurer
Daniel Alabré, Secretary
Brian Arnold, Trustee
Michael Cipolla, Trustee
Amy Reiser, Trustee”