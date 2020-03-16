Advertisement





A DCS announcement on Monday, March 16:

Dear DCS Parents and Staff,

Food & Nutrition Support for Students: Starting on Tuesday, March 17th, DCS will offer breakfast and lunch to any child 18-years of age or younger who attends DCS or lives in the community. This includes children who are younger than 5-years of age. Special Education students under 26-years of age with a current IEP also qualify. Meals will be distributed as bagged meals with multiple days of food.

Drive-up pickup will start on Tuesday (tomorrow) in the Mill Creek Parking Lot. Drive-up pickup will be held from 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays until April 6th. Each pickup will include breakfast and lunch for 5 days worth per child. If demand for food exceeds our estimates, we will host additional pickup days/times. Families can pickup on both Tuesdays and Fridays each week.

For families who cannot come in to pick up food or have special dietary needs, we have established a hotline number to call – 734-424-4186. Children do not have to be present with their parents to pick up food.

We are able to offer up to 2 meals per day for every child in our district through specific funding from the State of Michigan and the US Federal Funds. Please do not hesitate to participate in this opportunity. We will not deny any kids food and are prepared to support ANY child with at least two meals per day from now through April 6th. Please do not feel as if you are taking resources from someone else. This is a special program to support ALL kids at a challenging time for all families.

Volunteers – Thank you to every community member who has volunteered to help. At this time, we are able to support this need utilizing our existing food and nutrition department. However, if you’d like to help support families, here are some great ways to help:

The United Way of Washtenaw County has established a Community COVID-19 Relief Fund. Donations can be given to org

If you would like to volunteer, please visit org . Help is needed in the community for the Coronavirus Volunteer response team. This includes both Medical and non-Medical support.

A local community Facebook group named “Dexter Together COVID-19 Relief” has also been established.

Thank you for your continued support and we share in your concern for the safety of our students and community.

Sincerely,

Christopher Timmis, Ed.D.

Superintendent