Dexter Community Schools Gives a One-time Payment to Employees

Dexter Community Schools is showing its appreciation to its employees by sharing some left over money in the budget. Another big reason behind this is the teachers union.

At their meeting on Oct. 20, the DCS Board of Education approved one-time off-schedule payment agreements with the district’s employee groups, which includes the Dexter Administrators’ Association (DAA), Dexter Education Association (DEA), Dexter Education Support Personnel Association (DESPA), West Washtenaw Bus Drivers and Monitors Association (WWBDAMA) as well as Individual Contract employees.

This comes after the school district said it “experienced positive revenue over expenses for the 2024–2025 school year.”

School board president Elise Bruderly told the Sun Times News that as part of the teachers’ contract, “the Board has an agreement to split positive revenue with employees at the end of the fiscal year.”

“The positive revenue has been distributed in different ways,” Bruderly said. “This year, the teachers union chose to share an equal payment with all staff.”

All of the employees will receive an off-schedule payment of $150 to be paid on Nov. 15. The agreements stipulate the employees must have been employed with Dexter during the past school year. The individual contractors’ agreement states they must have been actively employed on June 30, 2025 and be actively employed on Nov. 15, 2025.

In his recommendation report to the board, DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis said this “one-time payment reflects the District’s appreciation for the continued service and dedication of its staff.”