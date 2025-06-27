June 27, 2025

Dexter Community Schools have New Agreements with Teachers and Principals

Lonnie Huhman

DexterEducation

Dexter Community Schools (DCS) has updated labor agreements with the Dexter Administrators’ Association (DAA) and Dexter Education Association (DEA).

At its June 23 meeting, the DCS Board of Education unanimously approved the new agreements with these groups. The new contracts are collective bargaining agreements for 2025-2028. Both groups also ratified the agreements.

In the executive summary of the DAA agreement, the purpose was ratifying a successor agreement with the Administrators. The summary said for 2025-2026, steps will be given as approved by the Board on April 14, 2025, base salaries will increase 3 percent and then effective January 2026, the board maximum contribution levels for health benefits will increase by 3 percent. The agreement includes updated language as well and also includes a financial reopener in 2026-2027 and 2027-2028.

With the DEA, the purpose was also to ratify a successor agreement. According to the executive summary, the 2025-2028 DEA collective bargaining agreement had various language revisions, including topics such as teaching conditions, Teaching Loads, Assignments and Qualifications, Leaves, Mentors, Curriculum and Professional Development, Professional Compensation, School Improvement, and Miscellaneous Provisions.

Some new language under “School Improvement” states: “All decisions normally involving staff input relating to the functioning of each building will be made at full building meetings.”

Under “Teaching Conditions” some language added states: “When appropriate, Association members can request accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act through human resources.”

Dexter Community Schools, Teachers Union

