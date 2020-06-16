Advertisement

Dexter Community Schools is saying goodbye to a group of people who have made a positive impact during their time with the school district and left an educational legacy.

All who know these retirees, from the students and parents to principals, know they can look back on their time with DCS as one of achievement and a job well done.

“We’re losing some amazing educators,” DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis said.

He said each retiree has shown a phenomenal dedication to the students and district.

The DCS Board of Education took some time out of their June 15 meeting to recognize the hard work and dedication of these retirees, which includes teachers, a paraprofessional and bus drivers.

Typically, DCS would have had an in-person recognition ceremony, but because of current COVID-19 restrictions it was held virtually and remotely during the school board meeting.

“As they move ahead into retirement, it is undeniable that each and every one of them has left behind a legacy of achievement, encouragement and dedication to the students and staff of Dexter Community Schools,” DCS administration said in its recognition.

This year’s retirees include: Lisa Himle, Deanne (Dee) Braden, Julie Nichols, Bonnie Chubb, Lynette Schwartzenberger, Craig Lambert, Dewey Scott, Linda Paciorka, Victoria (Vicki) Smith and Wendy Steadman.

During the recognition, a video was shown of DCS administration talking about why those saying goodbye were so important.

In talking about Dee Braden, who first came to Dexter schools after graduating college in 1967, Dexter High School Principal Kit Moran said she worked very hard to establish positive relationships with the students.

In her retirment message, Braden said teaching was always what she wanted to do and she was never disappointed. She worked for years as a physical education teacher, coach and after retiring the first time came back as a paraprofessional at DHS for the past 15 years.

She was also a driver’s education teacher.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the High Schoolers,” she said in her retirement message.

In honoring Himle, who is retiring after 24 years at Cornerstone/Anchor Elementary, teaching kindergarten, first and second grade, Anchor principal Craig McCalla said Himle had a love for teaching and always reached out with a helping hand.

“I will miss being a part of educating our youth, but feel it is time for me to reinvent myself and hand the reins over to someone new,” Himle said in her message. “I wish you all the very best as our world is forever changing and education too, has the opportunity to reinvent itself as well.”

Another familiar face leaving is Craig Lambert, who came to DCS after 33 years with GM. He said he was bored of his earlier retirement so he started driving for DCS.

“I have driven bus number 32 for the entire time and have met many great moms and dads. Dr. Timmis is on my route and I have watched his son play ball and got to know his family. I have made a lot of friends in my route, which is the Cedar Hills, Webster Hills and Walsh Farms subdivisions,” Lambert said in his message.

“Some of them will be longtime friends. I have really enjoyed watching their kids grow up,” Lambert said.

Another DHS favorite saying goodbye is Dewey Scott, who principal Moran said for years as a math teacher was able to help many students achieve beyond what they thought they could.

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to have lived and taught in this great community,” Scott said in his message. “I have been fortunate to accomplish my career goals of being a teacher and a coach. I also have enjoyed my role as a basketball announcer and I hope to continue doing that in retirement.”

He said one of his true joys was teaching AP Calculus.

“It was always rewarding every July to see how well my students did on the AP test,” he said in his message. “The greatest pride I take is when I hear from many former students that I played a part in their successes.”

