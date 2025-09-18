Dexter Community Schools is Asking Lansing to Remember the Students

Like most school districts around the state of Michigan, Dexter Community Schools (DCS) are urging Lansing to come to a decision, sooner rather than later.

In a letter to the community, DCS updated the situation as it pertains to the state budget or at this time the lack thereof.

The message to the community begins with, “The Dexter Community Schools Board of Education is advocating for our students and school district, as well as for all students and school districts across Michigan. Our schools need our elected officials to work together to finalize the State budget.”

School District Concerns

The Sun Times News asked Elise Bruderly, President of the DCS Board of Education, about the situation.

She said on Sept. 17, “The update that we received from the Michigan Association of School Boards today said that they did not expect resolution this week. The Governor must sign a final budget by October 1st to avoid a State government shutdown. State Aid payments are sent to districts beginning in October each year. If there is a shut-down, it could delay payments to districts. Dexter is fortunate to have a healthy fund balance and can handle the uncertainty for a month or so, but not all districts in our county and state are in that position.”

Bruderly said the Dexter district has “passed a budget for the year and has approved updated contracts with all of our employee groups this summer without a final State budget to offer clarity on the funding available to support these agreements.”

In the letter to the community, DCS said the state of Michigan budget is also required by law to be completed by July 1st each year. This year, that deadline was missed, and the calendar is fast approaching the end of the State government’s fiscal year, DCS said, and the Governor must sign a final budget by October 1st to avoid a State government shutdown.

DCS said school districts all over Michigan need Lansing to take immediate action to pass a responsible School Aid Budget that preserves public education funding and provides staff with the resources needed to support students.

“Dexter is in a fortunate position to keep things running smoothly for a month or so, thanks to a healthy fund balance,” DCS said in its letter. “However, this isn’t the case for most districts across the state. Legislators need to acknowledge that a State government shutdown could delay critical State Aid payments to school districts, immediately jeopardizing districts’ ability to meet financial obligations.”

Because of this the Dexter Board of Education has sent letters to House and Senate leadership, in addition to the Appropriations Chairs for both Chambers, highlighting our concerns and the urgency of this matter.

“Dexter Community School’s local elected state officials have been attentive to our concerns, and we thank them for their continued support,” DCS said to the community. “We will continue to speak up on behalf of Dexter’s students, and we encourage all parents and community members to do the same.”

Letter to Lansing

Here is the school board’s full letter to legislators:

“As the 2025-26 school year gets into full swing, the Dexter Community Schools Board of Education would like to bring a critical issue to your attention that could significantly affect our students, staff, and educational programs in the near future.

School districts across the state approved their annual budgets by June 30th as required by law. The State, however, has not followed the law, and we are facing the threat of a state government shutdown on September 30th. This threatens the vital funding that schools count on and anticipate when developing their budgets.

At the center of the current stalemate is a proposal to redirect funds from the School Aid Fund—meant for K-12 education—to other priorities such as road repairs. Many community members believe this move conflicts with the original intent of the 1994 voter-approved system, which was designed to ensure fair and equitable funding for public schools across the state.

If the Legislature does not act quickly, Dexter Community Schools will miss our first scheduled state aid payment on October 20, 2025. This funding is essential for:

Supporting academic programs, arts, athletics, and student activities;

Maintaining class sizes and providing student support services;

Operating bus services and supplying classrooms;

Compensating teachers and staff who work directly with students.

The ongoing uncertainty presents significant challenges, making it difficult for schools like ours to prioritize student success while also planning for various contingencies. In June, we approved our budget relying on the best estimates due to the lack of finalized funding. Additionally, we entered into updated contracts with all of our employee groups without having clarity on the funding available to support these agreements. Our parents and students are concerned about the current situation in Lansing. During our board meeting on September 15, our student board representatives raised important concerns regarding their continued access to free lunches throughout the school year.

Students should not be used as political leverage in budget negotiations. School Aid dollars must be protected for education, not diverted to balance other funds. Lansing must take immediate action to pass a responsible School Aid Budget that preserves public education funding and provides our staff with the resources needed to support students.

While the damage caused by not passing a budget on time cannot be reversed, each day without clear funding worsens the situation. Lawmakers need to provide certainty now.

We strongly urge our state lawmakers to pass a spending bill that fully allocates funding designated for Michigan schools, ensuring support for every student.

Together, we can ensure our students have a stable, fully funded school year. Thank you for your attention to this critical matter.

Sincerely,

The Dexter Community Schools Board of Education

Elise Bruderly, President

Melanie Szawara, Vice President

Jennifer Kangas, Treasurer

Daniel Alabré, Secretary

Brian Arnold, Trustee

Michael Cipolla, Trustee

Amy Reiser, Trustee”

Photo: The Capitol Building in Lansing. courtesy of the webpage https://capitol.michigan.gov/