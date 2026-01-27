Dexter Community Schools is looking for a New Board of Education Trustee

Dexter Community Schools (DCS) Board of Education Trustee Brian Arnold is stepping down from his seat on the school board, leaving a vacancy that’s planned to be filled at the meeting on February 23.

DCS sent out word on Jan. 26 that Arnold was resigning from his role.

The Sun Times News asked Arnold why he’s stepping down.

He said:

“Serving the Dexter community for the past five years has been a profound honor, but I have reached a point where I must step down to focus on growing professional and personal obligations.”

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together, from passing a critical school bond to hiring a new superintendent. Most importantly, I am proud of our students’ academic excellence and our commitment to ensuring every graduate is prepared for the future.”

“I am able to step away knowing that our students, staff, and the community are in very good hands. I am confident in the strong leadership of our Board and administration to continue this momentum and to fill my position using our established processes. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served this community and to have been part of such a dedicated team.”

Arnold was elected to a six-year term in 2020. His seat will be on the November 3, 2026 ballot, along with Elise Bruderly’s and Jennifer Kangas’s seats. Board of Education elected terms are six years.

About Arnold, DCS Board of Education President Elise Bruderly said “The Dexter Board of Education wants to sincerely thank Brian for his contributions to the Board on behalf of the Dexter community. Since 2020, throughout times of great change, Brian has been a thoughtful part of the governance team at Dexter Community Schools. He has been an advocate for students and families and a collaborative partner when working through issues at the Board table. We will certainly miss him and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The school district’s message said, “The Dexter Community Schools Board of Education is looking to fill a vacancy created by the 1/31/2026 resignation of Brian Arnold. According to State law, the Board must fill the vacancy within the next thirty days. The term for this seat runs through December 31, 2026.”

With the resignation becoming official on the 31st, DCS said applications open on Feb. 1st. To indicate your interest in being considered for this vacancy, DCS said “citizens should submit the application materials listed below via email to [email protected], or in person to Bates School (2704 Baker Road), between 7:30am and 6pm, Mon-Fri. Please do not send application materials directly to the Board of Education.”

The following materials must be submitted between February 1st and February 13th at 4:00pm:

● a letter of interest, no longer than one page, detailing the candidate’s experiences and qualifications they would bring to board service;

● a notarized affidavit of identity affirming application eligibility; https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1769470322/dexter/thfxn9gk8u6gd57gf5ry/AffidavitofIdentity2026.pdf

● a resume including home address, telephone number, and email address.

All materials submitted via email should be in PDF format.

At 7 p.m. on Feb. 2, the Board of education will hold an informational session about school board service at the Bates Boardroom. DCS said candidates are invited, but not required to attend.

After applications are submitted, DCS said the qualified candidates will interview with the Board of Education on Thursday, February 19th between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. at an open meeting at the Bates Boardroom. The Board will select an appointee immediately following the interviews on February 19th and that person will be sworn in at the regular Board Meeting on February 23rd at 7:00pm.

Anyone with questions about the application process should contact Hope Vestergaard at [email protected] or 734-424-4102.

