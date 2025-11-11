Dexter Community Schools Planning Projects at Athletic Fields

With the unveiling of its new scoreboard at Al Ritt Stadium this fall, Dexter Community Schools will continue its updates there as well as at the Twin Turf Fields at Dexter High School in an effort to improve these facilities.

The DCS Board of Education approved funding for two projects that will help modernize both athletic locations.

The Twin Turfs, which are located right next to the high school and has a need for these updates, will see a new Restrooms Building constructed as well as a storage building. The school board awarded the project bid to A.R. Brouwer for a total not to exceed $977,000. The funds are coming from 2017 Bond funds.

At Al Ritt there will be a Sports Lighting project that will be conducted by MUSCO Sports Lighting LLC for a total amount not to exceed $353,374. Granger will be the project manager for this project. This is part of the 2025 Bond series.

According to the 2025 bond plan, Al Ritt Stadium is expected to receive a new gateway including new field lighting, secure access enhancements at the press box, upgraded bleachers and concessions, as well as turf replacement at the stadium field.