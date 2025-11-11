November 11, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Dexter Community Schools Planning Projects at Athletic Fields

Lonnie Huhman

DexterEducation

Dexter Community Schools Planning Projects at Athletic Fields

With the unveiling of its new scoreboard at Al Ritt Stadium this fall, Dexter Community Schools will continue its updates there as well as at the Twin Turf Fields at Dexter High School in an effort to improve these facilities.

The DCS Board of Education approved funding for two projects that will help modernize both athletic locations.

The Twin Turfs, which are located right next to the high school and has a need for these updates, will see a new Restrooms Building constructed as well as a storage building. The school board awarded the project bid to A.R. Brouwer for a total not to exceed $977,000. The funds are coming from 2017 Bond funds.

At Al Ritt there will be a Sports Lighting project that will be conducted by MUSCO Sports Lighting LLC for a total amount not to exceed $353,374. Granger will be the project manager for this project. This is part of the 2025 Bond series.

According to the 2025 bond plan, Al Ritt Stadium is expected to receive a new gateway including new field lighting, secure access enhancements at the press box, upgraded bleachers and concessions, as well as turf replacement at the stadium field.

Al Ritt Stadium, Dexter Community Schools, Twin Turfs

Latest articles

Dexter Community Schools Planning Projects at Athletic Fields

Lonnie Huhman

Linda Suzanne Corich

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com