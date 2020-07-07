Advertisement

| 3 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Dexter Community Schools Superintendent Chris Timmis is going into the new school year, which expects to be even more challenging than in the past because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new contract.

The DCS Board of Education approved the contract at its June 29 meeting. It is a five year agreement that extends the current superintendent’s tenure in Dexter from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2025. It has a base salary of $167,000.

The new Superintendent contract increases Timmis’s base salary from $156,000 to $167,000 ($11,000). Other components of his compensation (i.e., education pay for having a doctorate, innovation & collaboration pay, and an annuity) were changed from a fixed amount to 8 percent. Therefore, the total increase in overall compensation is $17,080.

Advertisement

The board’s vote was a unanimous 6-0 one with school board trustee Barbara Read not present for the meeting. The meeting, like all of the meetings over the past few months, was held virtually and remotely.

It seemed the decision was straight forward, but questions about it have been raised since on local social media pages.

Questions about the process in reaching the decision and whether or not this was the right time to give a slight increase, considering the board has to use some savings to help bolster the budget for the upcoming year. These were some of the areas discussed on local Facebook pages.

To follow up on this, The Sun Times News reached out to school board president Julie Schumaker with some questions and in an effort to help the community better understand the board’s decision.

The following is a statement in response provided by Schumaker:

“The Board of Education approved a new contract with Superintendent Timmis at our board meeting on June 29th.

“We have been very fortunate to have Dr. Timmis lead our district for the last 7 years. He is a visionary leader who is recognized statewide. He has created a strong leadership team and has developed positive working relationships with teachers and all our employee groups. He has overseen the construction of two new buildings, the expansion of our athletic facilities, and the renovation of all our buildings without the district having to hire a new employee to do so. His leadership during these last several months, as the district has pivoted to virtual learning and supported families in new ways, has been outstanding.

“The Board took the initiative to provide a competitive contract recognizing Dr. Timmis’s value to the district and the marketplace. Dr. Timmis is regularly sought after by other districts in the state seeking a new Superintendent. He did not ask for anything different in this contract renewal other than to change wording so that his total compensation would be taken into account for his retirement calculations. Trustee Dick Lundy and I took the lead to review Dr. Timmis’ compensation, and that of superintendents in our area, to ensure that his compensation was competitive. We also spoke with the DEA leadership representing teachers, and the DAA leadership representing administrators, and both groups expressed strong support to keep Dr. Timmis in Dexter.

“The process for approving the Superintendent’s contract followed the Board’s typical process. The review of the Superintendent’s contract is typically led by a few Board members or a Board committee. Contracts for any of our employees or employee groups are brought to the Board as Action Items, not as Discussion Items. This was the case in June 2016 and June 2018 when the Board approved previous contracts with the Superintendent. As is the usual process, the entire Board first saw the completed draft contract on June 25th when it was included in the board packet.

“While per pupil funding for 2020-21 is unknown at this time, and we are aware that there may be potential reductions from the State, we know that Dexter Schools will weather the storm better with Dr. Timmis at the helm. New initiatives which he has created bring in excess of $1.5 million per year to the district. This, in turn, greatly enhances our ability to improve programming opportunities for our students. Dr. Timmis has already committed to taking the lead with a reduction in pay if budget cuts are required and staff members are requested to take a reduction in wages.

“Dr. Timmis is an exceptional superintendent and we have been fortunate to have him as superintendent for the last 7 years. According to the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB), approximately 25 percent of superintendent positions turn over each year in Michigan. Keeping Dr. Timmis in Dexter directly benefits our students as there is a positive correlation between superintendent tenure and student achievement. With the new contract, we hope that Dr. Timmis will lead Dexter Community Schools for the next five years or longer.”