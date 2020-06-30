Advertisement

| 3 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Taking a stand and showing its commitment, the Dexter Community Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution at its June 29 meeting to adopt Anti-Racist Principles and Practices.

Prior to making their vote, the school board members expressed their support.

In citing the input they have received from some community members, including students, school board president Julie Schumaker said she personally thought it was important for the school district to take a stand and demonstrate its commitment by adopting anti-racist principles and practices, and to be a culturally responsive school district

Advertisement

Noting the demographics of Dexter and the small minority population, Schumaker said they have a responsibility to speak out against racism and help prepare the students to engage in a diverse world.

School board trustee Jason Gold said it’s his hope that this resolution is part of the larger movement against racism currently happening around the country and world. He said the school board needs to keep in mind what’s next, beyond the show of support for this resolution.

One part of that means further empowering and equipping the staff to integrate these principles and practices into the learning environment, he said.

DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis said in his June 30 letter to students, families and staff that this resolution, “outlines specific commitments that DCS will work to fulfill on behalf of all students and our community.”

“All of our students will be asked to be competitive workers in a society that assumes an ability to work in a diverse world,” Timmis said in the letter. “However, our students do not live in a multicultural setting in their daily educational environments. This requires an increased focus from DCS to help prepare our students and to best educate ALL of our students.”

The resolution states the school board commits, “to stand against any and all acts of racism, disrespect, violence, and inequitable treatment of any person and to support our staff in their efforts to help eradicate racism and to create more equitable and inclusive schools for all children.”

It also says, “We believe that schools are a vital part of a much larger world and need to play their very substantial role in eradicating racism.”

School board treasurer Dick Lundy said the school district has been working on something similar to this resolution over the past school year.

This was also noted by Timmis in his letter. He said in March, DCS was preparing to release a detailed phase one plan to begin the work using the DBIE model created by the Disruptive Equity Education Project. This included the creation of a multi-year plan to implement the model of Diversity, Belonging, Inclusion and Equity.

“Along with many other district initiatives, the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily paused this work,” Timmis said. “Current national protests and conversations regarding racial inequities have created an immediate need to refine our initial plans.”

The Dexter Education Association also expressed its support in a letter to the school board.

The letter begins with:

“The Dexter Education Association is committed to empowering and uplifting all students. The violence inflicted on Black Americans at the hands of police and the racist policies allowing such violence to continue without justice have ignited a long overdue sense of urgency among educators. Educators must take a stand against racism in all of its forms. We are inspired by students, both locally and across the country, who are demanding justice. We are failing our students if we do not take a critical look at the systemic racism in schools and commit ourselves to doing the work of anti-racism.”

To read the entire resolution and see other related information, go to https://www.dexterschools.org/page.cfm?p=507.