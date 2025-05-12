Dexter Community Schools Superintendent Announces Retirement

Chris Timmis, Superintendent of Dexter Community Schools (DCS), shared with the community his big decision to retire in the next year.

In a letter to the students, families and community on May 12, Timmis announced his next steps in his long educational career.

“Thank you so much for your commitment to our students, our staff, our school district, each other, and our community. Serving as the DCS Superintendent since 2013 has been a truly remarkable experience. After 17 years working as a school superintendent, I’ve made the decision to retire at the end of February, 2026,” Timmis said.

In the letter, Timmis looks back at his beginnings, both as an educator and in Dexter.

He said he started his educational career 30 years ago. He said he’s been blessed to work as a paraprofessional, career technical center teacher, middle school teacher, high school teacher, coach, curriculum director, high school principal, and as a superintendent.

“At the time of my retirement, I will have completed nearly 18 years as a school superintendent,” Timmis said in his letter. “Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to have the opportunity to support tens of thousands of students, work in collaboration with thousands of educators, and have a tremendous impact on education locally and statewide.”

He said when he was hired at Dexter, “he was given the charge of leading DCS to become a lighthouse district through innovation and collaboration while also providing stability in leadership.”

“As a school district, we are blessed with supportive families, talented and dedicated staff, and incredible kids,” said Timmis. “Districts from throughout the state know DCS as a leader in innovation, collaboration and as a model of what it means to truly be a “community” school district.”

Looking ahead to the rest of his time with DCS, Timmis said throughout the next nine months, “I will continue my commitment to all students, our staff, and our community as the Board works through the transition of hiring my successor.”

He said, “Providing this amount of notice of my upcoming retirement allows time to begin the first set of bond projects approved by voters last week and transition time for my successor to successfully fulfill the promises to our voters.”

He said over the next couple of months, the DCS Board of Education will be asking for parent, student, staff, and community input regarding the next superintendent. Through surveys and community forum opportunities, the public can share their voice on this big decision.

Timmis ended his letter with:

“Thank you for your trust in me as the leader of Dexter Community Schools and Go Dreads!

Sincerely,

Christopher Timmis, EdD

Superintendent

P.S. As always, Beat Chelsea!”