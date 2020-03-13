Advertisement





An update from Dexter Community Schools:

March 13, 2020

Re: COVID-19 Update – March 13, 2020 6:00 p.m.

Dear DCS Parents and Staff,

Late last night, Governor Whitmer announced a statewide closure of all K-12 school buildings through Sunday, April 5, 2020. DCS was scheduled for teacher training on Monday, April 6th with no students in attendance. We will be closed until Tuesday, April 7th.

This closure applies to all buildings, including Jenkins and Bates Preschool Programs, all Community Education Programming, and All Athletic Programs through April 6, 2020.

Information continues to change and we will continue to keep you updated. Please expect multiple updates throughout this closure.

Student Medication: We know that some of our students have medication that is kept at the schools for student access during the day. If you anticipate needing your child’s medication during this closure, the buildings will have a staff member present to allow you to pick up the medication on Monday, March 16th between 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Access will only be allowed to enter the office for the purpose of medication pickup by a parent. The remainder of the building will be closed off. If something changes over the weekend due to additional information, we will notify you prior to 9 a.m. on Monday.

Jenkins Registration: Jenkins Registration will still be held on Monday, March 16th, from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. However, registration will not include a tour of the building. Any registrations not turned in Monday should be mailed to Jenkins ECLC 2801 Baker Road, Dexter, MI 48130.

Food & Nutrition Support for Students: Starting on Tuesday, March 17th, DCS will offer breakfast and lunch to any child 18-years of age or younger who attend DCS or lives in the community. This includes children who are younger than 5 years of age. Meals will be distributed as bagged meals for multiple days of food. We will send times for pickup in a communication sometime on Monday, March 16th to all families. Drive-up pickup will start on Tuesday in the Mill Creek Parking Lot. For families who cannot come in to pick up food or have special dietary needs, we will provide a phone hotline. Children do not have to be present with their parents to pick up food. In short, we are able to offer up to 2 meals per day for every child in our district through specific funding from the State of Michigan and the US Federal Funds. Please do not hesitate to participate in this opportunity. We will not deny any kids food and are prepared to support ANY child 18 and under with at least two meals per day from now through April 6th. Pickup will only be during the week but we will provide food for weekend days at that time. Please do not feel as if you are taking resources from someone else. This is a special program to support ALL kids at a challenging time for all families. Detailed information will be sent out on Monday via phone, text, email and through the app.

If You Want to Help Support Families: We have an incredibly generous community who are willing to support each other. Throughout the past several days, we’ve received numerous requests of how people can help each other. Here are three great ways to help:

The United Way of Washtenaw County has established a Community COVID-19 Relief Fund. Donations can be given to uwgive.org

If you would like to volunteer, please visit www.volunteerwashtenaw.org . Help is needed in the community for the Coronavirus Volunteer response team. This includes both Medical and non-Medical support.

A local community Facebook group named “Dexter Together COVID-19 Relief” has also been established.

Supports for Families and Children:

Dialing 2-1-1 will connect you to supports throughout the county.

Attached to this email is a list of United Way of Washtenaw County Supports.

Attached to this email is a list of Mental Health Supports available throughout the county.

Thank you for your continued support and we share in your concern for the safety of our students and community.

Sincerely,

Christopher Timmis, Ed.D.

Superintendent