Advertisement





| 3 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Dexter’s Community Development Manager, Michelle Aniol, and City Manager, Courtney Nicholls, submit their reports with updates to ongoing community projects. Here are some highlights from the Feb. 10, 2020, City Council Meeting.

General updates from the Community Development Manager’s report:

Avalon Housing Update: The Application for Final Site Plan Review was submitted by Avalon Housing. Staff anticipates the plan will be considered by the Planning Commission at its March 2nd meeting.

Planning Commission Update:

Zoning Ordinance Update: The Planning Commission considered the Zoning Update proposal submitted by the city’s consulting firm Carlisle Wortman, Assoc. (CWA), at its February 3rd meeting. The Planning Commission did not act, instead, they want a level of comfort knowing that any regulations regarding the use of alleys and lot splits is coordinated with staff’s research into alleys in the city.

Advertisement

Consequently, additional time for coordinating with staff may need to be incorporated in the CWA proposal. The Planning Commission also wanted the input on the proposal from those members who were not in attendance (there was a basic quorum). The Planning Commission will reconsider the proposal at its March meeting, with the expectation a recommendation will be made to the city council. If that happens, the Council can expect the proposal to be on its March 9, 2020, agenda.

Short-Term Rentals (STRs): Staff reviewed the results of the exercise conducted with the Planning Commission at its February meeting, and clarified Commissioners’ concerns regarding potential adverse impacts, along with STR characteristics that raised concerns.

Staff also provided an overview and summary of STR regulations from other communities, similar to Dexter, with key takeaways identified. The PowerPoint presentation was included in the Planning Commission’s February 3rd packet and can be accessed by clicking on this link.

The next step is for staff to begin drafting ordinance language for Planning Commission review. Based on feedback from the Commission, regulations must work with the market, make it easy to operate safely (but do not over-regulate) and update enforcement tools.

General updates from the City Manager’s report:

Mill Creek Park Phase II: The pre-construction meeting for Mill Creek Park Phase II will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Surveyors will be staking the area in the next few weeks and the clearing is planned to start by the end of February.

Employee Recruitment: The City will be starting the recruitment process for a new DPW worker to replace an employee who has resigned. The position will be open until filled with the first review of applications at the end of February.

March 2020 Election: An election will be held on March 10, 2020, for the purposes of the Presidential Primary. Voters have the option of selecting a ballot for a specific political

party or a “proposal only” ballot, which will not contain Presidential Primary candidates.

Absentee ballots are now available. No reason is necessary to obtain an absentee ballot. To view a copy of the sample ballot visit http://michigan.gov/vote. Absentee ballots were mailed on Friday, January 31st.

Plein Air Event Coordinator: To date, city staff has received 4 applications for the Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival Event Coordinator position. Applications are being reviewed and processed.

Student Representatives: Staff has contacted all of the current Student Representatives to the various boards and commissions to inform them that they will need to submit a new application for the 2020 – 2021 appointment year if they would like to continue serving as student representatives.

Bicycle Repair Stand: The bicycle repair stand donated by the Friends of the Border-to-Border Trail was installed on Tuesday, February 4th.

Pedestrian Safety Project: DTE has installed all of the new lighting at the crosswalks. Staff will be working with M-1 Studio on the production of a video that explains proper crossing techniques, which will be filmed this spring. We are also still recruiting crossing guards to work at the Ann Arbor/Kensington intersection. Payment is $12.50 to work in the morning and $12.50 to work in the afternoon.

Avalon Housing Development: Avalon has received their preliminary funding award notification from MSHDA for Low Income Housing Tax Credits. They have also received $400,000 in funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank’s competitive grant program for affordable housing developments and $300,000 in County HOME funds.

Avalon met with the site plan review committee and has resubmitted their plan to the Planning Commission for consideration in March.

Avalon and Faith in Action have scheduled two community meetings about the project. They will be held on February 6th at 6 pm and February 15th at 3 pm at Dexter United Methodist Church. Avalon is moving forward with some additional required environmental testing on the Dan Hoey site; the work is being performed by ASTI.

DTE Substation Decommissioning: The removal of the equipment at the downtown substation is ongoing. The last piece of due diligence the City needs to complete before taking ownership of the DTE property is a final round of environmental testing once the building is down. This work will be reimbursed by a grant from the Washtenaw County Brownfield Authority. DTE has been asked to provide a timeline for the remainder of the demolition and property transfers.

Both reports can be found in their entirety on the City’s website in the City Council packet for Feb. 10, 2020.