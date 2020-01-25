Advertisement





The Dexter competitive cheer team had a strong week with a pair of second place finishes, including at the SEC White Jamboree that was hosted by the Dreadnaughts Thursday night.

A strong Tecumseh team won the White Jamboree for the second time this season, but the Dreadnaughts held a strong second place.

The Dreads opened with 193.5 in the first round, which was good for second. They outscored Lincoln by three points, while Tecumseh had a big round with 211.20.

Dexter put some distance between them and the Splitters for second by outscoring them 187.28 to 162.74 to extend their lead to 27.54. Tecumseh increased its lead for the top spot to nearly 37 points after two rounds.

The Dreads locked up second place with a big final round of 260.20 to finish with 630.98 points. Tecumseh won with 672.94. Lincoln finished third with 560.54.

The Dreadnaughts then finished 2nd in Division 2/3 at the Whitmore Lake Invite Saturday.

Dexter finished with 631.66 points, finishing behind Livonia Clarenceville with 669.86. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard was 3rd with 569.88.

The Dexter middle school team win the Whitmore Lake Invite with 383.10 to beat out South Lyon with 369.42.

They also won the SEC White jamboree by clipping Chelsea by 4.24 points.

Photo’s by Dawn Miller