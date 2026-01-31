Dexter Competitive Cheer Picks Up Another Jamboree Win

Dexter’s competitive cheer squad kept its momentum rolling Friday night, capturing the Varsity Division 2 title at the Panther Prowl hosted by Parma Western High School.

The Dreadnaughts were steady from start to finish, opening with a strong Round 1 score of 209.5 before following with 191.86 in Round 2 to build a comfortable cushion heading into the final round. Dexter sealed the win with a 281.90 in Round 3, finishing with a meet-best total of 683.26.

Tecumseh pushed the pace throughout the evening and finished runner-up with a total of 631.12, highlighted by a consistent three-round performance. Northwest placed third at 595.90, while Western (592.88) and Adrian (589.40) rounded out the top five in a tightly contested field.

The victory adds another invitational trophy to Dexter’s growing collection this season with the fourth first-place finish for the Dreadnaughts.