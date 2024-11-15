Dexter Continues Exploration of Historical Marker Initiative

At the Dexter City Council meeting on November 11, 2024, council members continued an earlier discussion about the potential implementation of historical markers within the city, focusing on enhancing public knowledge of Dexter’s historical sites.

This discussion builds upon a recent city resolution directing the Arts, Culture, and Heritage (ACH) Committee to research both state and federal programs for historical markers, including eligibility criteria and cost implications.

Assistant City Manager Josh Tanghe provided an update on his research, including details from the Michigan Historical Marker Program and Department of the Interior guidelines. According to Tanghe, ACH identified two potential approaches: traditional Michigan Historical Markers and glass historical markers, which could provide a modern, visually transparent view of historical information while allowing people to see the current state of the site. ACH is considering placing these markers at historically significant public locations like Monument Park, allowing the public to learn about the site’s heritage.

An example of a transparent historical marker is Kerrytown in Ann Arbor. Image from council packet.

Council members expressed interest in pursuing both marker types, although ACH cautioned against duplicating markers at the same locations. Additionally, council members emphasized focusing marker placement on public property. Members also discussed involving the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) in potential fundraising efforts to support marker installation on private properties of historical relevance.

Tanghe highlighted that ACH expects to deliver a finalized proposal, including recommended sites, cost estimates, and a tentative timeline for implementation. This plan will enable council members to incorporate funding considerations in future budget discussions, potentially launching the project as early as 2025.