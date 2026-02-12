Dexter Council Advances Gazebo ADA Lift Concept for Engineering, Cost Review

The Dexter City Council has voted to move forward with further review of a proposed ADA lift concept, sending the information to OHM Advisors for engineering feasibility and cost analysis.

During its Feb. 9 meeting, council members agreed to forward the concept details to the city’s engineering consultant, OHM Advisors, for a closer evaluation. The review will focus on whether the lift proposal is structurally and technically feasible and what the anticipated construction costs would be.

The action does not approve construction of the lift but represents the next step in determining whether the project is viable. OHM Advisors will assess site conditions, engineering requirements and associated expenses before returning findings to the council for consideration.

Council members indicated that receiving a professional engineering review and cost estimate is necessary before any further decisions can be made regarding potential implementation of the ADA lift concept.