February 12, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Dexter Council Advances Gazebo ADA Lift Concept for Engineering, Cost Review

Doug Marrin

DexterGovernment

Dexter Council Advances Gazebo ADA Lift Concept for Engineering, Cost Review

The Dexter City Council has voted to move forward with further review of a proposed ADA lift concept, sending the information to OHM Advisors for engineering feasibility and cost analysis.

During its Feb. 9 meeting, council members agreed to forward the concept details to the city’s engineering consultant, OHM Advisors, for a closer evaluation. The review will focus on whether the lift proposal is structurally and technically feasible and what the anticipated construction costs would be.

The action does not approve construction of the lift but represents the next step in determining whether the project is viable. OHM Advisors will assess site conditions, engineering requirements and associated expenses before returning findings to the council for consideration.

Council members indicated that receiving a professional engineering review and cost estimate is necessary before any further decisions can be made regarding potential implementation of the ADA lift concept.

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - Coursera

Latest articles

Dexter Council Advances Gazebo ADA Lift Concept for Engineering, Cost Review

Doug Marrin

Bond Projects: Dexter High School Planned to Get Big Renovations

Lonnie Huhman

Square Ad - 300x300 - TaxAct
Square Ad - 300x300 - QuickBooks

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com