Dexter Council Approves DDA Plan, Grants Tax Break, and Talks Golf Carts

Highlights from Dexter City Council’s October 13, 2025, meeting

The Dexter City Council met on October 13 and approved updates to the city’s downtown development plan, granted a short-term tax break to a growing business, and began discussing whether golf carts should be allowed on city streets.

Downtown Development Plan Updated

After a public hearing, council members voted to adopt the Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) Amended Development and Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Plan.

The update separates the DDA’s long-term planning document from its financial plan, making it easier to adjust goals and funding priorities in the future. The change brings Dexter’s plan in line with current state law and allows the DDA to do more than traditional public improvement projects—such as helping with redevelopment efforts through “gap financing” for private projects that might not otherwise be possible.

Two new items were added to the plan: public restrooms and funding for services within the DDA district, including police and fire coverage.

Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol explained that the DDA’s 2006 plan has now been modernized and aligned with the group’s updated strategic plan. The motion passed unanimously among members present.

Apogee CNC Gets Tax Abatement

Council also approved a two-year, 50% property tax abatement for Apogee CNC, Inc., a precision machine shop located at 2326 Bishop Circle East in the Dexter Business & Research Park.

The company, founded in 2021 by Brandon and Beth Hoag, recently purchased and renovated a 12,000-square-foot building to expand operations. The project represents about $617,000 in new investment, with plans to retain 13 employees and add five to seven new jobs within two years.

Jennifer Olmstead from Ann Arbor SPARK spoke in support of the request, calling Apogee a family-run business that strengthens Dexter’s manufacturing base. Council approved the abatement unanimously.

Golf Carts on City Streets? Council Pumps the Brakes

A discussion on whether to allow golf carts on city streets generated mixed reactions.

State law lets smaller cities like Dexter authorize golf carts under certain restrictions: they must be driven by licensed drivers, can’t exceed 15 mph, and can’t operate at night.

Council members raised questions about safety, enforcement, and necessity. Councilmember Dan Schlaff said he doesn’t support the idea at all, while Wa-Louisa Hubbard suggested waiting until all members could weigh in.

Student representative Eva Petrinko said she believes allowing golf carts would be dangerous. Elena Martinez questioned whether there’s enough demand to justify the effort.

Aniol said the topic began with a parent asking if golf carts could be used to take a child to school but noted the surrounding roads have speed limits too high to qualify. City staff will gather input from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office before bringing the discussion back.

City Updates and New Hires

City Manager Justin Breyer announced several staffing changes:

David Jarvi was hired as Dexter’s new Associate Planner , coming from Manistee County.

was hired as Dexter’s new , coming from Manistee County. Kasey Erwin (Swoverland) , a Dexter High School graduate and former member of the Army National Guard, was hired as the Recreation Coordinator .

, a Dexter High School graduate and former member of the Army National Guard, was hired as the . Interviews are underway for a new Public Utility Operator.

Other updates included:

ReLeaf Michigan Tree Planting Day on October 11 saw 20 new trees planted in Mill Creek Park South.

on October 11 saw 20 new trees planted in Mill Creek Park South. Construction continues at the new Public Safety Facility at 8140 Main St., with concrete work beginning mid-October.

at 8140 Main St., with concrete work beginning mid-October. Plans for the Main Street resurfacing project are 80% complete, with construction expected from August to October 2026, timed to coincide with the Dexter-Chelsea roundabout project to minimize disruption.

Other Actions

Council approved:

Bills and payroll totaling $1.9 million

Closure of Central Street for the Downtown Halloween Event on October 31

for the on The sale of surplus city equipment by auction

Mayor Shawn Keough and Councilmember Sanam Aldag were absent. The meeting adjourned at 8:10 p.m.