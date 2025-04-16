Dexter Council Approves Kentwood Place Condominiums

Kentwood Place brings 16 new condos, live-work units, and a pocket park to a prime downtown Dexter location.

Photo: The parcel at 3165 Baker Road, between Verapose Yoga and Boyce Chiropractic, is planned for two live-work units with street-level nonresidential space. Photo: Google Streetview.

Dexter City Council unanimously approved the final site plan for Kentwood Place Condominiums during its April 14 meeting, paving the way for a new multi-building residential development just steps from the city’s downtown.

The project, led by Midwestern Consulting and supported by developer Hamburg & Brown and architect Brad Moore, will be located on a three-quarter-acre site northwest of the Baker Road and Fourth Street intersection, directly across from the Dexter post office. The location is within the city’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district, a short walk from Monument Park and Mill Creek Park.

“The current Downtown Development Strategic Plan strongly recommends the addition of residential uses within downtown. So this is right in line with that recommendation,” said Project Manager Candice Briere during her presentation to the council. “The site’s location definitely places it within the city’s downtown fabric.”

16 Units Across Five Buildings

The approved plan includes 16 residential units spread across five buildings:

Building A (at 8020 Forest Street) : A multi-family building with one townhouse, two stacked flats, and two micro units.

: A multi-family building with one townhouse, two stacked flats, and two micro units. Building B : A five-unit traditional townhouse-style building.

: A five-unit traditional townhouse-style building. Buildings C & D : Two-family buildings with two units each.

: Two-family buildings with two units each. Building E (at 3165 Baker Road): Two live-work units with street-level nonresidential space.

All existing structures on the parcels — including a rental home and garages — will be removed. Pedestrian connectivity is a key feature, with a sidewalk running through the development to link Baker Road and the adjacent public parking lot, enhancing walkability to downtown businesses.

Parking, Design, and Public Amenities

All 22 proposed vehicle parking spaces are enclosed in garages. Though this slightly exceeds the zoning maximum, Briere noted, “Those spaces aren’t resulting in any increased impervious area on the site.” The site will also feature eight bicycle spaces and a pedestrian plaza for community gatherings.

A 360-square-foot pocket park will include seating, game tables, garden beds, and public art. “This project provides an efficient consolidation of poorly dimensioned parcels,” said Briere. “Separately, these parcels are too small for any kind of functional redevelopment.”

Utility and Stormwater Plans

The development will feature upgraded water and sewer lines, fire suppression systems in all buildings, and a new hydrant near Building B. Stormwater will be managed via an underground infiltration basin beneath the driveways.

Planning Support and Conditions

The project received unanimous support from the Dexter Planning Commission in February. While city staff had suggested an additional landscaping condition and a written agreement with a neighboring property owner, the developers asked that it be removed.

The meeting did not discuss construction timelines, but Briere emphasized the team’s readiness to proceed.

A Blend of Housing and Downtown Character

With its mix of live-work units, townhomes, and micro apartments, Kentwood Place aims to offer housing options that meet various needs while reinforcing Dexter’s small-town downtown charm.

“We’re proposing high-quality architectural design,” Briere said. “Design inspiration was taken from some nearby structures to help unite the proposed development to the broader neighborhood character.”