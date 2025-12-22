Dexter Council Approves Sale of City Property, Advances Fire Funding Changes, and Moves Forward on Historic Signage

The Dexter City Council met December 8 and took action on several long-running issues, including the sale of city-owned land near Dexter-Ann Arbor Road, changes to how fire protection is funded, and next steps on historical signage downtown. The meeting also included detailed financial reporting related to bond compliance and updates on major capital projects.

City moves ahead with sale of Meadow View property

Perhaps the most notable item of the night came during a public hearing on the proposed sale of city-owned land at Meadow View Drive and Dexter-Ann Arbor Road. The parcel was once a consideration for a new fire station and was, for a time, subject of a hotly contested debate among some council members at the time and the public. Several residents spoke during public comment, including one urging the city to reconsider the sale in favor of affordable or starter housing, given the site’s proximity to the school.

Others spoke in support of selling the property to Dr. Brandon Shoukri of Dexter Orthodontics, citing his investment in the community and plans to create jobs and expand access to health care. Dr. Shoukri addressed council directly, saying the project represented a long-term commitment to Dexter and pledging to listen to community concerns as the proposal moves forward.

Council ultimately approved a resolution authorizing the city to enter into a purchase and sales agreement for $675,000. The sale had previously been approved by voters in an August election and required both a public hearing and a supermajority council vote under the city charter.

Fire funding model updated for 2026

The Dexter City Council passed a resolution supporting a revised funding approach for the Dexter Area Fire Department, but the change did not take effect. Fire department funding is governed by an interlocal agreement between Dexter City, Dexter Township, and Webster Township, and any modification requires approval by all three municipalities.

Webster Township voted against the proposed change, and Dexter Township has not yet taken action. As a result, the DAFD adopted its 2026 budget using the existing funding formula.

Historical signage locations approved

Council also gave direction for the city’s historical signage project to continue, approving three proposed installation sites: Monument Park, the Clocktower Plaza, and the south side of Main Street. The project is intended to highlight Dexter’s history in high-visibility public spaces and has been developed in coordination with the Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee.

Council members expressed support for moving the project forward while continuing to refine content and placement details.

Capital projects and administrative updates

Additional actions included approval of a $110,000 contract for a building alerting system at the new fire station on Main Street, adoption of the Downtown Development Authority’s 2025 strategic plan update, and formal approval of the city’s updated employee handbook.

City staff also provided updates on ongoing public works activity, winter operations, and planning efforts, including early work tied to housing-related zoning changes expected to come before the Planning Commission in early 2026.

Closed session and adjournment

The meeting concluded with a closed session to discuss pending litigation before the Michigan Tax Tribunal. After returning to open session, council directed staff to implement decisions made during the closed discussion and adjourned at 8:50 p.m.