Dexter Council Debates Gazebo Ramp, Sets Path for Main Street Makeover

The Dexter City Council met on October 27, 2025. The meeting included updates from local agencies, decisions on several motions, and extensive discussion on city infrastructure and public projects. Highlights are as follows:

Pre-Arranged Participation

Representatives from the Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) presented on the benefits of career and technical education. They discussed sustainable funding through the upcoming millage proposal, plans to centralize programming, and expand opportunities for younger and special needs students.

Public Comment

During non-arranged participation, several residents shared their concerns on key community issues. Many speakers voiced opposition to the proposed accessibility ramp at the Monument Park gazebo, citing high costs, potential harm to the gazebo’s historic look, and limited necessity. One resident suggested that a temporary ramp could serve as a more practical solution.

Another resident raised concerns about unlicensed peddlers operating door-to-door and urged the city to strengthen enforcement and public education on permit requirements. Additional comments focused on preserving green space tied to the recent Meadow View property sale, as well as opposition to allowing golf carts on city streets due to safety concerns.

Board & Commission Reports

Martha Gregg, representing the Dexter District Library Board, reported that the library ranks in the top 10% of Michigan’s public libraries. She noted that it draws visitors downtown, recently implemented an RFID inventory system, and is moving toward self-checkout capabilities.

City Manager Report

City Manager Justin Breyer gave several updates during the meeting. He said Council reviewed the city’s procedures for peddler permits and discussed ways to strengthen enforcement. To help raise awareness, the city will share reminders through newsletters and social media, and residents can request “No Peddlers” stickers for their doors.

Breyer also updated Council on the upcoming Main Street resurfacing project, which the city plans to coordinate with the Washtenaw County Road Commission’s Dexter-Chelsea Road roundabout construction to minimize disruptions. Council members debated the best timing for the work. Some preferring to wait until summer when school is out, while others felt spring would be less disruptive for downtown businesses. The resurfacing is expected to take 11 to 12 weeks and will be bid separately from the roundabout project. Breyer said feedback will be gathered from local businesses, especially those with outdoor seating, to help guide the construction schedule.

Council Actions

Council addressed several key action items during the meeting. Council voted unanimously not to create an ordinance allowing golf carts on Dexter streets, maintaining current traffic regulations without change.

A motion to approve the $51,000 construction proposal for an accessible ramp at the Monument Park gazebo failed, with several members voting against it due to concerns about cost and the gazebo’s historic character.

Council also discussed a draft lease agreement with the Dexter Area Fire Department (DAFD) regarding the facility at 8140 Main Street. Members agreed that the DAFD should share in maintenance costs, and emphasized the need for a clear asset management plan covering all three fire stations. They also supported structuring future agreements to avoid frequent renegotiations and recommended holding a joint meeting with DAFD leadership before finalizing the amendment.

Further details from the meeting, including meeting packet, minutes, and video, can be found on the city’s website.