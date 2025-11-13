Dexter Council Discusses Historical Signage

Dexter’s Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee (ACH) presented at the Nov. 10 city council meeting about options for historical signage throughout the city. Intended as a long-term project, the first installation would include three signs to mark historical landmarks.

“We would like to grow that, but initially we’d like to start with three signs,” ACH member Pam Weber said. “We think that the three signs and locations that we’ve picked will tell the story of downtown Dexter and be standalone, if that’s all we get.”

Currently, signs are planned for the clocktower plaza, Monument Park and Main St. near the bakery alley. After the cost of the initial installation, the city would most likely take over maintenance. Because the signs were only a discussion topic at the meeting, a decision was not made, and more details will be required before construction can begin.

“This is lovely, and I think a project that I really appreciate for our city,” councilmember Sanam Aldag said after Weber’s presentation. “A couple things that next time when we meet, or you have a report for us, I think would be very helpful, especially from my perspective, is the pricing, the material, details, the finalized size.”

At this time, a more defined timeline for installation has not been given.