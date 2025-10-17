Dexter Council Discusses Potential Golf Cart Ordinance

A proposed ordinance that would allow golf carts on certain roads in Dexter was presented to the City Council at their Oct. 13 meeting. A decision was not made due to absent council members, though initial discussions of the ordinance were not in favor.

The ordinance would require golf cart drivers to apply for a permit through the city’s offices.

“The most challenging thing is going to be, once word of mouth gets out that the city is allowing golf carts on the city or on city streets, people are just going to do it, not know that they need to fill out an application,” City Manager Justin Breyer said.

Concerns about the ability to enforce the ordinance were also raised.

“With the reduced police presence that I’m witnessing, even though they are doing better, I hate to throw something else on their plate, because I don’t know who’s going to enforce it,” councilmember Ray Tell said. “As a city, I don’t believe we could enforce it.”

The ordinance would also prohibit the operation of the carts on streets with speed limits above 30 mph, including and in addition to state highways, Clinton Ave. between State St. and Railroad Ave., and Sickles St. west of Lansing St.

“I think my main question is: why?” Student Representative Elena Martinez said. “Especially if there’s only a few select streets that the golf carts can go. Why not walk or bike or scooter or any other mode of transportation? Honestly, you could probably go just as fast that way. So, if it’s not something that hundreds of people want, I just wouldn’t really see the point.”

Council member Wa-Louisa Hubbard countered that the ordinance could provide an alternative method of transportation for people who may be unable to use others. However, safety concerns remained, and Community Development Director Michelle Anniol stated that Fire Chief Doug Armstrong had not expressed support for allowing golf carts on Dexter’s streets.

“The fire chief did send his suggestions, if he was willing to allow them,” Anniol stated. “Obviously, as a safety professional, it’s not something you would want to see […] but he also recognizes that this is a decision by Council.”

Council decided to postpone further discussions until their next meeting, scheduled for Oct. 27, when they have a full staff.