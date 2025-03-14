Dexter Council Discusses Sale of City-Owned Property

Will Dexter voters approve selling prime city land at Ann Arbor Street and Meadow View Drive? Council prepares for a pivotal decision

Dexter City Council is moving forward with discussions on the potential sale of city-owned property at the corner of Ann Arbor Street and Meadow View Drive, commonly referred to as the MAVD property. The 2.38-acre site, originally purchased by the city in August 2019 for $544,283 from Dexter LLC, was the subject of discussion at the council’s March 10, 2025, meeting.

Ballot and Legal Considerations

Per the City Charter, any sale of public property must be approved by a two-thirds majority vote of City Council and a majority vote of city electors. Potential ballot dates include August 5, 2025, with a submission deadline of April 29, or November 4, 2025, with a submission deadline of July 29.

The council is also considering ballot language that would authorize the sale for a price not less than an amount to be determined following the appraisal. Mayor Shawn Keough noted, “I like the authorization that includes authorization to sell the land for an amount not less than blank…and we put the number there, not today, but then, once we get the appraisal and figure out what we decide is fair.”

Councilmember Sanam Aldag supported selling the property with a minimum price threshold rather than restricting the sale to a specific type of use, saying, “I’d like the authorization with the amount and not the use.”

Property Background and History

The land was previously intended for development as Boulder Park 2, a medical office complex, but that project never materialized. Currently, the property is part of the Dexter-Ann Arbor Road Corridor and is zoned for a mix of housing, businesses, or both, depending on the design and how it fits with the surrounding area. The goal is to create a walkable, visually appealing space that blends well with the rest of the Dexter-Ann Arbor Road Corridor.

Council Discussion on Sale

Keough emphasized the importance of moving forward efficiently, saying, “Going forward, we need to decide as to which ballot do we put it on, assuming we still want to put it up for sale, and we need to think about the ballot language.” He suggested an August 5 election date.

City staff has engaged Alcock, a municipal appraisal firm, to assess the property’s current market value. Breyer noted, “We also did engage with Alcock to get them going on an appraisal of the property. We’ve worked with them on several occasions for a few of our properties.”

The discussion will continue as the city receives the appraisal results and finalizes ballot language.