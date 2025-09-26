Dexter Council Evaluates Property Sale Proposals

Dexter City Council discussed two proposals they received for the purchase of land at the intersection of Meadow View Drive and Dexter-Ann Arbor Road, commonly referred to as the “MAVD property,” at their Sept. 22 meeting.

The city originally purchased the property as a potential site for construction of a new firehouse, but ultimately Council elected to maintain the current location at 8140 Main St. Since this decision, Council instructed city staff to solicit potential bids for the MAVD property. The city has received two: one from Miro Real Estate Partners and one from ShoreNorth Development.

“Our intended development would focus on delivering workforce housing rental units at or below 120% of the area medium income (AMI) and market rate units,” ShoreNorth’s letter of intent reads. “We believe that this type of quality development would benefit the city and its residents with high quality rental housing option which is in close proximity to the public schools, day care and health care facilities.”

Instead of housing, Miro’s proposal would construct an orthodontic facility purchased and run by Dr. Brandon Schoukri D.D.S., the current co-owner of Dexter Orthodontics.

“This new location will expand our square footage, increase visibility, and better meet the needs of patients while reflecting Dexter’s forward-looking values—creating high-quality local jobs, fostering healthcare innovation, and prioritizing sustainability,” Schoukri wrote.

Council’s primary support laid with the Miro Real Estate Partners, who submitted a lower bid than ShoreNorth but offered a shorter inspection period and greater workforce potential.

“When I looked at the two proposals, the first one that we have received from Miro Real Estate Partners, it’s a very clean, direct proposal from somebody,” councilmember Sanam Aldag said. “And then in the proposal, you can tell that it is from somebody who has been part of the community, understands the community and wants to remain and be part of the community.”

Mayor Shawn Keough suggested meeting with ShoreNorth Development to ask further questions about their proposal.

“I think we owe it to ourselves and the community to have a conversation with ShoreNorth,” he said.

Dexter Council will discuss both options again at their Oct. 13 meeting after a discussion with ShoreNorth.