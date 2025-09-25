Dexter Council Expands Social District

Dexter City Council voted to expand the Dexter Social District at their Sept. 22 meeting.

“The purpose of the boundary expansion is to include Monument Park, in order to attract more visitors to Downtown Dexter, support businesses and events in the Downtown, and promote greater vibrancy and activation of public spaces in the Downtown,” the meeting’s agenda reads.

Dexter’s Social District, established in October, 2020, permits the consumption of alcoholic beverages between 12-11 p.m. and is operated and monitored by the Dexter Area Fire Department, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department and the Washtenaw County Health Department. Councilmember Sanam Aldag stated including Monument Park in the district would make events easier for residents and business owners.

“It felt like you didn’t know where you were going from one step to the other step, whether you’re in the social district or not,” she said about the previous district boundaries. “This just allows it for not only our big events, but also events that now many of our stores together do.”

The expansion was approved unanimously.