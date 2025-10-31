Dexter Council Makes MAVD Property Decision

Dexter City Council selected Miro Real Estate Partners’ proposal for construction of an orthodontic facility at the empty lot located at the intersection of Meadow View Drive and Dexter-Ann Arbor Road, commonly referred to as the “MAVD property.” After construction, the facility will be owned and operated by Dr. Brandon Schoukri D.D.S., the current co-owner of Dexter Orthodontics.

“This new location will expand our square footage, increase visibility, and better meet the needs of patients while reflecting Dexter’s forward-looking values—creating high-quality local jobs, fostering healthcare innovation, and prioritizing sustainability,” Schoukri wrote in his proposal.

The property received two bids, the other being a proposal for a housing development. After discussions with both interested parties, Council elected to go forward with Miro Real Estate’s development plan.

“In the proposal, you can tell that it is from somebody who has been part of the community, understands the community and wants to remain and be part of the community,” council member Sanam Aldag said at Council’s Sept. 22 meeting.

Schoukri also emphasized the importance of local connections.

“Beyond the practice, I remain dedicated to partnering with local schools, supporting events like the Dexter Summer Festival and Lite Up Dexter, mentoring future leaders, and listening closely to the needs of the community I am proud to serve,” he wrote.

Miro’s letter of intent (LOI) offered $675,000 for the property, $25,000 over the property’s evaluated asking price by the city. The motion to execute the LOI passed unanimously.