Dexter Council Recap 11/10/25: Residents Push Back as Dexter Council Moves Annexation Forward

The Dexter City Council met on November 10 for a full agenda that touched on parks, development, historical signage, infrastructure updates, and long-range planning across several city departments.

Community Participation and Recognition

The meeting opened with a proclamation honoring Ed and Anne Young for their longtime work with the Dexter Farmers Market. A local Brownie troop also appeared, sharing ideas for improving city parks.

During public comment, several residents from Wellington Drive urged the council to pause action on the proposed Sloan-Kingsley annexation, citing concerns about traffic, density, construction impacts, and environmental issues.

City Department Updates

Public Services Superintendent Tim Stewart reported ongoing leaf collection, winter preparation work, and staffing updates, including new hires and an upcoming retirement. The department also noted progress on the new fire station, where a walkthrough was planned later in the month.

Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol highlighted ongoing work on lighting ordinance revisions, the hiring of a new associate planner, and updates on properties likely to attract developer interest. Council also learned that MDOT will soon offer a nearby rail-owned parcel to local municipalities for a nominal cost.

Historic Signage Proposal

The Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee presented a detailed proposal for three etched-glass historical signs downtown, each designed to overlay historic images with current streetscapes. The committee asked the city to confirm site viability and agree to maintain the signs once installed. Council members requested more details, such as costs, materials, and final dimensions before approving the project.

Manager and Mayor Reports

City Manager Justin Breyer reviewed concept drawings for repurposing the 8050 Main Street building, the former Hotel Hickman BBQ, noting issues such as a bowing floor and lack of insulation. Council expressed interest in preserving the building’s historic character where possible.

City staff welcomed three new employees to the team over the past couple of weeks. On November 10, Jenny Kerber joined the Utilities Department and David Jarvi joined as the new Associate Planner. On November 18, Tim Tesmer joined the Utilities team as well.

Breyer reported for the November 4, 2025, Special Election, the City recorded a total turnout of 1,169 voters (32.2%). The WISD CTE proposal passed with 35,947 votes (54.78%) in favor and 29,676 votes (45.22%) opposed. Staff extended kudos to City Clerk Jenna Kuick and all election inspectors for their work administering the election.

A discussion also resurfaced about formally dedicating a parcel near the WISD building as part of Monument Park. Because of past legal complications in other communities, council directed staff to prepare maps and review the issue with the city attorney.

Mayor Shawn Keough reported that the public-safety project remains within budget allowances and noted upcoming meetings on public safety and city infrastructure.

Major Council Actions

Consent Agenda:

Council approved bills and payroll, set a public hearing for updates to the city’s administration ordinance, and set another public hearing related to the sale of MAV property.

Annexation Vote:

The council voted to support the annexation request from Baker Road Land Holdings with several added stipulations i.e. limiting construction access, restricting future expansion, preserving buffers between existing homes and the proposed development, limiting access through Wellington Drive to emergency and pedestrian use, and capping the project at 119 units. One council member opposed the resolution.

Contract Negotiation Team:

Council appointed the City Manager, Mayor, and Council Member Aldag as negotiators for upcoming Teamsters Local 214 contract discussions.

More information and a link to the meeting video can be found on the city’s website.