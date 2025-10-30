October 30, 2025
Dexter Council Rejects Golf Cart Ordinance

Matt Rosentreter

Dexter

Dexter Council Rejects Golf Cart Ordinance

After initial discussions showed little support for an ordinance which would allow golf carts on Dexter streets, City Council voted against the proposal at the Oct. 27 meeting.

“We’ve done a huge effort over the last 25 years to separate non-motorized and motorized in a lot of areas, including bike lanes and non-motorized pathways, and I think that this would create huge confusion in that area,” Mayor Shawn Keough said.

At the previous Oct. 13 meeting, all present council members had expressed concerns about allowing golf carts on the street for both safety and enforcement reasons. However, a decision about the ordinance was postponed until Oct. 27 when all council members would be present for the vote.

“I agree that we’re done discussing this,” councilmember Wa-Louisa Hubbard said. “I just wanted to make sure that the people who were not here at the last meeting, that we were all sort of on the same page.”

The ordinance was voted against unanimously.

