November 13, 2025

Dexter Council Sets MAVD Property Hearing Date

Matt Rosentreter

Dexter

After approving the initial contract with Mirlo Real Estate Partners on behalf of Dexter Orthodontics, Dexter City Council set a public hearing on Dec. 8 for the sale of the MAVD property, located at the intersection of Meadow View Drive and Dexter-Ann Arbor Road.

“On August 13th, the City received a letter of interest from Mirlo Real Estate Partners on behalf of Dr. Brandon Shoukri of Dexter Orthodontics, expressing his interest to acquire the property,” according to the Nov. 10 city council agenda. “The letter of interest provided an offer purchase price of $630,000 with a 60-day inspection period and limited other stipulations.”

Dr. Shoukri, a co-owner of Dexter Orthodontics, submitted his letter of intent stating he was interested in the property to expand his practice.

“This new location will expand our square footage, increase visibility, and better meet the needs of patients while reflecting Dexter’s forward-looking values—creating high-quality local jobs, fostering healthcare innovation, and prioritizing sustainability,” Schoukri wrote.

The hearing date was passed unanimously in the consent agenda at the Nov. 10 meeting.

