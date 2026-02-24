Dexter Council Weighs Fire Funding, Traffic Concerns and Telecom Expansion

The Dexter City Council met Feb. 9 with one member absent and a full slate of discussions ranging from traffic congestion and fire funding to a proposed telecommunications facility expansion.

Highlights are as follows:

Conservation Easement

City Manager Justin Breyer reported on a conservation easement request tied to the Border-to-Border Trail bridge project over Mill Creek. Washtenaw County Parks representatives outlined two options to mitigate wetland impacts from the bridge construction: 1) Purchase $30,000 in wetland credits, or 2) Place a city-owned wetland area west of Mill Creek into a conservation easement.

Council members debated the long-term implications of donating the land. Mayor Shawn Keough expressed strong opposition to placing the land into an easement, saying he preferred retaining city control and, if necessary, contributing funds instead.

He updated council on union contract negotiations, saying staff hoped for a decision soon.

Fire Station Nears Completion

Keough reported that the new fire station project is nearing substantial completion, with work continuing on final details such as warranty language for a concrete issue.

The Mayor said occupancy timing could be affected by furniture delivery and the upcoming Main Street project, though the fire chief has indicated a preference to remain at City Hall until construction is fully complete.

Keough also raised the possibility that Main Street construction could overlap with the Memorial Day Parade and asked staff to prepare communication about temporary parking options for residents impacted by upcoming road closures.

Noise Complaints Near Industrial Park

Council discussed a noise impact assessment involving Dextech and nearby Preston Circle residents. An acoustical study found that noise levels were below enforcement thresholds but did affect the sound environment in the neighborhood.

Potential mitigation options included a barrier wall, additional rooftop screening or voluntary operational changes by the company.

Several council members cautioned against taking action when no ordinance violation exists, expressing concern about setting a precedent.

Keough suggested facilitating a conversation between Dextech, residents and the homeowners association to explore collaborative solutions.

Traffic Study Planned for Dan Hoey

Council members voiced concern about traffic congestion on Dan Hoey Road during school hours. The city has secured a $40,000 grant for a traffic study, but the funds cannot be used until July 1, 2026.

Breyer said staff would work with consultants to begin traffic counts sooner so data can inform future planning and negotiations. Council members emphasized the need to gather information while school is in session and before other construction projects alter traffic patterns.

Fire Funding Under Review

A significant portion of the meeting focused on the Dexter Area Fire Department interlocal agreement and funding model. Several council members said the current structure makes it difficult for the city to predict or control annual cost increases.

Councilmember Popov called the agreement outdated and suggested exploring options that would allow Dexter greater control over fire service spending, including potentially creating a department that serves only the city.

Keough suggested adding guardrails to the agreement, such as requiring community approval for increases beyond a certain percentage.

Council plans to continue the discussion during upcoming goal-setting sessions.

Gazebo Accessibility

Council voted unanimously to forward information about a proposed ADA lift concept for the Monument Park gazebo to OHM Advisors for an engineering feasibility and cost review.

The action does not commit the city to installation but allows consultants to evaluate costs and technical feasibility.

Telecommunications Expansion Denied

In its final major action of the evening, council denied an application from Lumen Technologies to expand an existing unmanned telecommunications facility at 7866 Second St.

The motion to deny followed a recommendation from the Planning Commission and included numerous conditions and required revisions, including updated landscaping plans, fence modifications, compliance with setback requirements and a requirement that any generator produce less than 60 decibels.

The motion to deny passed 5-1, with Hubbard absent.

The entire meeting packet and video link can be found on the city’s website.

Photo: The city reports Dexter’s new fire station is nearing completion. Photo by Doug Marrin