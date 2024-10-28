Dexter Cross Country Teams Qualify for State

Photos from Dexter cross country Instagram

The Dexter boys’ and girls’ cross country team both qualified for the D1 state finals at the Holly regional Saturday.

The boys finished second with a team score of 92 in the race won by Brighton.

Julian Linebaugh paced the Dreadnaughts with a third-place finish with a time of 15:51.8.

Coen Hill set a new PR with a time of 16:25.5 and finished ninth, while Caleb Snyder was 12th in 16:31.8.

Scott Smith placed 31st with a season best time of 17:14.4 and Cole Doty was 37th in 17:27.5. Landon Whithead placed 45th in 17:41.5 and Nicholas Reiser was 48th with a time of 17:42.1.

The girls finished fourth but still qualified for the state finals with four runners in the top 20.

Dexter finished with 86 points in the race that saw one point separate 2nd and fourth. Skyline and Hartland both finished with 85.

Alena Blumberg ran a season best time of 19:17.2 and finished 10th, while Kodie Snyder finished with a PR of 19:23.3 and finished 15th.

Annabel O’Haver was 19th in 19:43.6 and Addison Bruckman 20th in 19:55.6.

Bruckman’s 20th place finish qualified the Dreads for the state finals.

Amelia Cribbins set a PR of 20:04.1 and finished 22nd, Layla Blumberg was 24th with a PR of 20:05.6, and Hannah Sisson was 39th in 21:01.4.