Dexter Cross Country Teams Run at Portage

The Dexter cross country teams took part in the Portage Invitational Saturday and had some strong finishes.

The Portage Invite is one of the largest invitationals in the state in preparation for regionals and state finals toward the end of the month.

The girls finished 23rd out of 31 teams in the Division 1 race that was won by SEC rival Pioneer.

Kodie Snyder led Dexter with an 85th-place finish in 20:50.2 and Amelia Cribbins was 103rd in 21:12.9.

Layla Blumberg placed 107th in 21:17.6, Claire Gibson 161st in 22:39.7, Molly Noesen-Bosscher 166th in 22:42.3, Claire Steinbrecher 184th in 23:05.8, Mae Barbaro 196th in 23:22.4, and Julianna Richards 200th in 23:28.5.

The boys finished 19th out of 32 teams.

Coen Hill medaled with a 13th-place finish in 16:05.2, while Nick Martens was 69th in 17:07.Nicholas Reiser was 140th in 18:00.2, Nicholas Hoffman 143rd in 18:04.3, Hudson McCleskey 147th in 18:07.6, Cole Doty 151st in 18:11.1, Liam Smith 156th in 18:13.6, and Quentin McRae 157th in 18:15.2.