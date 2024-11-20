Dexter Cub Scouts learn about Fire Safety

A group of Dexter Cub Scouts got some hands-on training in how to properly use a fire extinguisher in case of an emergency.

The Dexter Area Fire Department hosted the Dexter Cub Scouts Pack 477 at station 2 on N. Territorial Road on Nov. 19, where they participated in the class on Fire Extinguisher Education and Use. DAFD firefighters Joe Valentine and Jake Cassidy led the cub scouts through the class and training.

The fire extinguisher class consisted of a power point presentation and then hands on. Each participant received a certification from the DAFD. The Cub Scouts, led by cubmaster Jeff Hodgkins, also held their regular meeting at the station and as part of this made Christmas Cards for Veterans at the Ann Arbor VA.

With the fire safety training, the scouts learned about the combustion process and different types of fires as well as the various classes of fires and what the appropriate portable fire extinguisher to use to put them out. As part of this, they learned to identify the different extinguishers.

And in the end, they learned how to use an extinguisher by understanding the acronym PASS. Pull the pin, Aim the nozzle/horn, Squeeze the handles together and Sweep the extinguisher from side to side.

The Sun Times News asked Valentine about the scouts and the training.

“I believe these classes are especially crucial for kids because they empower them with the knowledge and confidence to act quickly and safely in an emergency, potentially saving lives and reducing injuries,” Valentine said. “Teaching children these skills early on help instill a lifelong awareness of fire safety.”

Citing the scouts having their meeting there and doing the activities like making cards for Veterans, Valentine said this not only means a lot to both the children and the Veterans, but also instill a sense of pride and community spirit.

“Combining these classes with such activities fosters a sense of responsibility and pride in contributing to the safety and well-being of others,” Valentine said.

The DAFD is offering the class to anyone in the community.

Valentine said public fire extinguisher classes are essential for kids and families as they significantly reduce fire-related injuries and deaths, prevent extensive property damage, and empower individuals to respond effectively in emergencies.

“By educating high-risk groups, such as children, these classes enhance overall safety awareness and preparedness, potentially saving lives and homes,” he said.

The class can help prevent the common mistakes people make when using fire extinguishers, Valentine said, which include using the wrong type of extinguisher, neglecting regular maintenance, and lacking knowledge of proper operation techniques like the PASS method (Pull, Aim, Squeeze, Sweep).

Additionally, he said failing to check the pressure gauge, standing too close to the fire, and aiming at the flames instead of the base can all lead to ineffective use.

“Avoiding these errors is crucial for effectively handling fire emergencies,” Valentine said.

Those interested in taking any of the classes offered by the DAFD can contact the department by phone (734-426-4500), email (dafd@dexterareafire.org), and soon their web page will be updated with a form to fill out for the classes (https://dexterareafire.org/).

Photos: Dexter Cub Scouts learn about fire extinguishers. Photos by Lonnie Huhman