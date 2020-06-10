Advertisement

by Doug Marrin

Dexter Daze 2020 has been cancelled and is certainly not for a lack of effort by the Dexter Daze Committee. This year would have been the 49th year for the popular summer event.

The committee released a statement that read in part, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the 49th annual Dexter Daze Festival has been cancelled. Both the City of Dexter and Scio Township denied our permits for the event and the fireworks, respectively. On top of these denials, the Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity has generated a proposal for outdoor events/festivals that is being submitted to the governor for approval. The extensive restrictions and requirements that are likely to be enforced make it impossible for us to meet by our August 14-15 event dates.”

Recognizing the challenge of social distancing and other mitigation restrictions for the spread of COVID-19, the committee submitted a revised plan to the Dexter City Council at its June 8, 2020, meeting with ideas for staying compliant. Among the suggestions were fewer booths spread further apart and cancellation of kids’ entertainment.

State restrictions, however, proved to be insurmountable. “The biggest restriction is for outdoor events, 50% reduced capacity and checking vendors, food and entertainers for temperature prior,” said committee chair Tracy Lambert. “We simply do not have that manpower or money to cover those expenses. Dexter Daze also does not have an entry point so that alone ties us.”

“The proposed requirements are both physical and financial in nature and, as a group of volunteers working with a very limited budget (especially this year), we cannot find a way to meet the constraints being imposed,” the committee said in their statement.

The city wrestled with whether or not to permit Dexter Daze this year. At its meeting on Jun 8, the council discussed if there might be a possibility to have the event this year. But in the end, concerns such as how many people Dexter Daze may draw this year and the fact that participation could not be regulated through a single entry point proved to be too risky for the city to allow the festival.

“It was not an easy decision for City Council to deny the Dexter Daze permit application, however after consultation with staff, the Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department, there is simply too much uncertainty surrounding the entire environment of the COVID pandemic,” stated Mayor Keough in n email. “Everyone knows Dexter Daze is a regional attraction for many people and their families. Because of its past success and the cancellation of so many other events, it is very likely that Dexter Daze would have drawn a record number of people to Monument Park this year, at a time where the density of people is obviously a concern.”

“The hardest part of this decision is we know that the Dexter Daze committee works very hard year round on this event,” he adds. “Hopefully the community understands this tough decision. We felt it was the right one for this year.”

“We tried to think of many alternatives, a different date, a different place, anything to keep this alive, but nothing felt or seemed right,” says Tracy. “Our last hope was perhaps, we could still send off some fireworks, but Scio Township made a motion to deny our permit and it was a unanimous vote, no.”

The Dexter Daze Committee suggests visiting michiganfun.com for more information on communities and their events.

The committee wishes to thank patrons, vendors, and the community for their support at this time.

“Thank you and we hope to see you in 2021.”