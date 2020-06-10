Advertisement

by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

As some things begin to re-open, other things are being canceled this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact.

On June 9, the Scio Township Board revisited and rejected the request made by Dexter Daze organizers asking for a fireworks permit. By a 6-1 vote, the township board denied the application.

A decision on the application was postponed at the May 26 township board meeting because the board was looking for information on how Dexter Daze would handle the requirements of current Executive Orders, particularly the social distancing requirements currently in effect.

State law requires that the township board of trustees approve/deny permit applications for the public display of fireworks to be held within the township.

Representatives for Dexter Daze were on hand during the virtual, remote township board meeting on June 9. Festival organizers also sent a letter to the board about the request.

This decision basically cancels Dexter Daze, the annual event held in August in downtown Dexter. The fireworks are typically set off in Scio Township near the American Legion post. It was requested the fireworks show be held on Aug. 15.

This is the third fireworks permit denied by Scio for this summer. Each time concerns about the potential of social distancing challenges due to the crowds of people gathered to watch the show and potential further spreading of the Coronavirus were cited as the reasons to deny.

In stating why he was voting against the Dexter Daze permit, township board trustee David Read said again, like he did on May 26, that he typically supports a fireworks permit, but this year he thinks it’s inadvisable.

This seemed to be a shared sentiment as township supervisor Jack Knowles said he also usually supports this permit and the other firework permits, but things are different at this time and events like this may need to take a timeout.

In its letter to the township board, Dexter Daze organizers said they would like to request, “approval on our Dexter Daze Firework permit for the 2020 event show. We request that you consider approving our permit pending the normal requirements that are required by Scio are met and we ask that you consider the following additions for the firework plan we have for this year in order to maintain an even more safe experience.”

“Since the City of Dexter has denied our general festival permit, our hands are tied in being able to host such an event this year,” the letter said.

The organizers said had it even been approved with the potential proposed safety plan for Events and Festivals, it would have been difficult for them to adjust this year in such a short amount of time.

“Due to the fact that we will not be holding our normal festival and our general attendance will be down hand over foot, we can safely assume that those who come to see the show, would be those in our small community mostly and they could manage the social distance parameters,” the letter said.

“We are ready to enforce signs for safe social distance viewing in the park by Jeffords, where some people may congregate during the fireworks,” organizers said in the letter. “In addition, we will work with local businesses in the area to offer safe vehicle parking/watching as well since. We feel more people would utilize this method since they won’t already be in town for the festival.”

The letter ended with, “We respectfully request you approve our permit and know that we have the community’s best interest in mind and feel that this could provide some normalcy and still be done safely.”