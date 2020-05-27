Advertisement

| 2 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

The Scio Township Board put the decision about the Dexter Daze fireworks show on hold until it has a chance to hear from organizers of the event.

With some board members expressing concerns about the event in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the township board by a 4-3 vote at its May 26 meeting decided to table or delay the decision until its next meeting in June.

Township meetings are being held remotely and virtually for the time being over Zoom.

There was another motion at the May 26 meeting to deny the firework permit request, but that was voted down 4-3 by the board.

Earlier in May, the Scio Township Board denied two other firework permits, due in large part to COVID-19 concerns.

This latest request is for a firework permit for a display by The Blast, LLC for the Dexter Daze firework display, which is planned to be held on Saturday, August 15, with a rain date of Sunday, August 16, at 8225 Dexter-Chelsea Road, at the American Legion Hall.

The Dexter Daze event is held in the city of Dexter, but the American Legion, where the fireworks will be launched, is located in Scio Township.

Scio Township Supervisor Jack Knowles said the request has been reviewed by the Scio Township Fire Department and has the necessary documents, but the board will need to hear from Dexter Daze representatives.

The board wants to know the status of the event in light of the COVID-19 situation, and how its planners are responding to or preparing for any restrictions in connection to things like social distancing.

Knowles said the Dexter Daze Fireworks Permit, if approved by Scio Township, would be subject to some terms and conditions.

One being, “In the event a State of Michigan Executive Order prohibits the display or the public assembly of spectators, the event shall be canceled, the display shall not take place, and the permit is revoked,” and another, “In the event a State of Michigan Executive Order allows the display, but imposes conditions on the public assembly of spectators, such as “social distancing” or limiting the number of persons who may lawfully assemble at the display, this permit is subject to those restrictions.”

Township board trustee David Read said he enjoys a good fireworks display as much as the next person, but he thinks at this time it is irresponsible for the township to permit this. He said it most likely will draw a large crowd gathered together and that could lead to some social distancing concerns.

Township clerk Jessica Flintoft said she also has a hard time supporting the request at this time because there are too many variables at play. She said she wants to ask Dexter Daze representatives if they plan any changes to the event to address COVID-19 concerns.

Before a decision is made, township treasurer Donna Palmer said the board should give Dexter Daze representatives the opportunity to speak and address the concerns.

The next Scio meeting will be held on June 9.

City of Dexter city council members have also expressed concerns about the event in relation to COVID-19.

At a city council meeting on May 11, Dexter City Manager Courtney Nicholls reported that the Sheriff’s Office is uncomfortable signing off on the Dexter Daze permit due to the uncertainty of what social measures will be in place to enforce come August. Likewise, the Council is also reluctant to grant a permit for the popular event for the same reasons.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is using the six phases of Governor Whitmer’s “MI Safe Start Plan.” According to the plan, Michigan is currently in phase 3 where the curve of new cases flattens. Large gatherings would not be allowed until phase six.

Sun Times News reporter Doug Marrin contributed to this report.