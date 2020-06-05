Advertisement

from Dexter District Library

In a surprise announcement, Governor Whitmer relaxed many of the business restrictions that had been in place since the start of the pandemic in Michigan. The staff of the Library appreciate your patience during this difficult time and we look forward to resuming service. The majority of staff have not been allowed in the library since mid-March. We will take some time to prepare our staff to resume providing services and clear the backlogged work. Staff training for distancing in the work environment, cleaning, new workflow patterns and handling materials is required by State Executive Order.

Beginning Monday, June 8 our parking lot drop boxes will be unlocked to accept returned materials. Returned materials will be quarantined for a period of three days. No fines will be assessed while we continue to quarantine materials.

Our curbside service will resume Monday, June 15. For the week of June 15, the Library will provide curbside service between 12:00 pm and 6:00 pm, Monday through Friday. We will close on Saturday and Sunday, June 20-21 and assess how the week went. Adjustments to service hours will follow.

As with everything related to the pandemic, dates may be subject to change based on State-level directives. We will continue to monitor public health conditions and make adjustments, including reopening the building for access, as conditions improve. Our Pandemic Response Plan can be found on our web site at https://dexter.lib.mi.us/about/library-policies/. We have missed seeing all our patrons and hope you have remained healthy and well during this time. We look forward to serving you soon.