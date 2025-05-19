Dexter District Library Releases Reading Program and Summer Events Calendar

The Dexter District Library’s Summer Reading Program will be June 16 – August 1. During the summer, children of all ages are encouraged to set and achieve goals and read for fun while school is out. The theme this summer will be “Color Our World.”

The library’s summer events kick off on June 16 when the Crazy Craig Juggling Show visits the library. This 45-minute program full of action and audience participation is for all ages.

Summer Story Times will run from June 23 – July 31. Summer Story Times are drop-in and held on Mondays and Thursdays at 11 am in the lower-level Meeting Room. This program is geared for ages 5 and under, but everyone is welcome to attend. Each session lasts approximately 30 minutes. Summer Story Times for children include picture, pop-up and interactive books, flannel-board stories, songs, puppets, finger plays, and other activities that encourage a love of reading. These events are free and open to the public.

This year, Big Truck and Emergency Vehicle Day is scheduled for July 11, 10 am – 12 pm. An annual event at Dexter District Library, the event will host a large variety of trucks and emergency vehicles for children and adults of all ages to experience rain or shine. The parking lot will be closed during this event to allow freedom to browse, tour and talk to the owners and operators of the wonderful machines that make our lives easier and safer. Bring your camera; there will be plenty of photo opportunities with the vehicles and a popular Cool Cat special guest.

The Summer Reading Program will finish on August 1 at 11 am with a Big Bubble Dance Party. Children of all ages will enjoy playing with a huge variety of bubble wands to create bubbles while dancing to family friendly music as bubble machines create thousands of bubbles all around.

The Final Prize Drawing for the Summer Reading Program will be held on August 11. Kids, tweens, and teens who have met their reading goals will be entered into a final drawing with a chance to win a variety of great prizes. Everyone who finishes the program can pick up a goody bag full of school supplies, coupons, snacks and other surprises from July 28 until school begins.

Summer Reading Programs are for all ages. Children not yet reading on their own can join the Read-To-Me Club and independent readers, up to 5th grade, may register for the Reading Club. Kids in 5th – 12th grade may participate in the Teen Reading program while adults may join the Adult Reading Program. All youth participants will receive weekly prizes or incentives to keep reading throughout the summer. Registration for all Summer Reading Programs begins on June 16 at 9 am and continues throughout the summer.