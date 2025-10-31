Dexter District Library to Retire 2005 Construction Bond, Removing Tax from Property Bills

Photo: Dexter District Library. Photo by Doug Marrin

At the October 27 Dexter City Council meeting, Martha Gregg of the Dexter District Library Board announced a major milestone for the community. The Library has completed payment of its 2005 Construction Bond. The bond will be fully retired on May 1, 2025, meaning the related tax will no longer appear on property tax bills beginning with the December 2025 collection.

A Major Milestone for the Community

The bond repayment marks the end of a 20-year commitment that funded the library’s expansion and modernization, ensuring its continued growth as a regional hub.

Library Overview and Reach

Gregg noted that the Dexter District Library serves portions of eight townships—Dexter, Freedom, Hamburg, Lima, Lodi, Northfield, Scio, and Webster, along with the City of Dexter, encompassing 85 square miles within the Dexter Community School District. The library’s certified service population is 21,616, with 11,125 registered cardholders and a staff of 36 employees, nine of whom are full-time.

Among Michigan’s Top Public Libraries

Gregg reported that the Dexter District Library ranks in the top 10% of Michigan’s 435 public libraries. It also loans more items annually than nearby libraries in Chelsea and Saline and even larger systems such as Northville, Royal Oak, and the Detroit Public Library.

In the 2024–25 fiscal year, residents borrowed nearly 420,000 items. Each week, the library hosts 10 to 15 public programs, from children’s story times and craft workshops to book discussions, films, speakers, and technology training, drawing about 1,500 attendees per month.

Currently, 27% of registered library users live within the City of Dexter, and the library remains open seven days a week, 72 hours weekly, including Sundays year-round.