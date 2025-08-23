Dexter District Library’s 2025 Summer Reading Program Aimed to “Color Our World”

Photo: Big Truck Day 2025 at the Dexter District Library

The Dexter District Library wrapped up another Summer Reading Program earlier this month. During the summer, over 1100 Dexter area children, teens and adults participated in the 2025 Summer Reading Program, themed “Color Our World”. When the program began in June, children ages twelve and under set a goal for the number of books or amount of time they would read over the summer while teenagers were asked to read at least two hours per week for six weeks. Each week, kids visited the library to record their progress and received small prize incentives to encourage continued reading. All kids and teens who met their final reading goal in August received a goody bag filled with an assortment of surprises, snacks, school supplies and gift certificates.

During June and July, the Library greeted nearly 29,500 visitors. The library hosted a wide variety of entertaining and educational programs as well as special Library events throughout the summer.

Dexter District Library Summer Reading Kickoff Program 2025 with Crazy Craig Juggling Show

Additional family programs offered every Friday were: Chicken Little & Friends Puppet Show by Melly Pop, Magician and Comedy Entertainer Cameron Zvara, a Live Animal Program, and a Big Bubble Dance Party for the Summer Reading Program Wrap-Up event. Additional events held during the summer included Drop-In Summer Story Times, craft programs, book clubs for school-aged children, Music at the Blissful music performance, mini canvas painting, Minecraft Party, Light & Color STEM workshop, Sunflower Painting workshop, Preschool Pigeon Party, Adopt a Stuffed Pet, makerspace, Lego Clubs, and an Ice Cream Social with Dexter Creamery.

The Library also hosted its annual Big Truck and Emergency Vehicle Day. A large variety of trucks and emergency vehicles visited the Library for over 1,300 adults and children of all ages to experience.

Teens and Tweens enjoyed many programs this year targeted just for them. Programs included Sand Art & Summer Crafts, comics workshop, a live animal program, tote bag decorating, sword fighting workshop, painting workshop, Teen Movie and Pizza party, Bad Art Afternoon, sweet treat mosaics, and wrapping up the Teen and Tween Reading Program, Life-Size Clue. Tweens also enjoyed snacks, trivia and engaging book discussions in our Tween Book Club. The Tween Book Club continues throughout the school year and all students in grades five through seven are welcome to attend.

Photos provided by the Dexter District Library.