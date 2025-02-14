Dexter Drama Club Thrills Audience with Brigadoon

The Dexter High School Drama Club put on a crowd-pleasing performance of the classic Lerner & Loewe musical Brigadoon, which opened on Broadway in 1947.

The Dexter High School Drama Club, under the smart direction of David Moan, treated the audience to a near-perfect performance of Lerner & Loewe’s classic musical Brigadoon, performed February 6-8 in the Performing Arts Center at Dexter High School. Featuring a large cast of seniors through freshmen, the audience showed their appreciation with loud, sustained applause and a standing ovation during the curtain call.

Director Moan’s comments in the program provided a description of why this musical was the perfect choice for our times. And, having teenagers deliver the message contained in Brigadoon, made it even more important.

Moan wrote, “But at the core of Brigadoon is belief. The belief that magic can be real. The belief that love can overcome space and time. The belief that believing can be stronger than what we think we know to be true. So tonight, I ask you to let yourself believe. Believe in magic. Believe in love. Believe in Belief.”

Brigadoon features several roles that allow for many students to share in the spotlight. It was obvious from the start that each actor put a lot of work into their role. Josh Treat portrayed a very believable Harry Beaton. He exuded anger, resentment and disappointment. He was the perfect antagonist to every other resident in Brigadoon being so happy. During the chase scene, this reviewer uttered an obscenity as Treat leaped over the orchestra pit onto the auditorium floor in his attempt to escape.

But in this production, all eyes and ears were on 10th-grade student Ella DeWester as Fiona. Her angelic voice was powerful and sweet simultaneously. Her voice soared to the rafters in the auditorium as she sang “Waitin’ For My Dearie.” And she, with Caleb Drummond as Tommy Albright, dazzled in their duets, “Heather On The Hills” and “Almost Like Being in Love.”

Near the end of the show, DeWester and Drummond gave a stunning rendition of “From This Day On.” Their version of that song demonstrated so clearly how difficult it is to say goodbye to the one you love.

Kate Ganas, an 11th grader, was perfect as the delightful Meg Brockie. Her delivery of “The Love of My Life” and “My Mother’s Wedding Day” had the audience laughing out loud. And the ensemble seemed to enjoy themselves during the numbers. And who can forget her pursuit of Albright’s sidekick, Jeff Douglas (played by Dane Lee). He was perfect as the stranger from New York who lost his way in the highlands of Scotland.

12th grader Adam DeGregorio as Charlie used his tenor voice to perfection in singing “I’ll Go Home To Bonnie Jean” and “Come To Me, Bend to Me”. Director Moan said that DeGregorio was battling through a cold and sore throat, but despite that, he was able to sustain the high notes with precision, and volume.

Others in the cast included Brenden Sedlar, Aidan Zeglis as Mr. Lundie, Dani Sherman, Cooper Thompson, Judah Morse, Maddie Leach, Allie Morse was Frankie, Jane Ashton as Maddie and Abbie Moraschinelli as Jean. The Spirit Quintet included Clara Althoen, Cassidy McElroy, Avery Meloche, Kate Rossow and Ella Smith.

Brian Rose directed the orchestra, comprised entirely of high school students and assisted with vocal direction. Amanda Webster choreographed the show. Her choreography included the Scottish Sword Dance. Her version mixed elements of the traditional Scottish Sword dance as well as some of her own steps. Webster included a bit of tap into the show which certainly livened up the MacConnachy Square dance.

The orchestration for the show was identical to what you would hear if you were watching it on Broadway. The kids in the pit more than held their while playing some difficult music.

With any Lerner and Loewe show, the music is the highlight. And high marks go to this cast as their hard work was on full display for all to see.

Director David Moan said it correctly. While the music in Dexter High School Drama Club’s performance of Brigadoon was wonderful, the take away message for everyone is it is important to believe. Believe in magic. Believe in love. Believe in Belief.

And to this cast and crew, as the curtain closed, I walked away a believer.