Dexter Dreads Sports Recap, Oct 19-25,2025

The latest in Dexter High School sports for the week of Oct 19-25, 2025

Dexter Field Hockey Falls in State Finals

Dexter field hockey finished state runner-up and claimed a regional title in the inauguaral MHSAA state tournament. Photo by Dawn McCann

Dexter field hockey capped an outstanding season with a state runner-up finish, advancing to the championship game after an impressive playoff run that included dominant wins over Marian and Saline.

The Dreadnaughts opened the regional finals with a statement 5–0 win over Marian, scoring twice in the first half and three more times in the second. The Dreadnaughts controlled the match from start to finish, piling up 15 corners while holding Marian without one.

Lily Mitchell and Claire Dubuque each scored twice, while Aiden Weinmann, Kylie Marcinkowski, Alli St. Amour, and Kendra Conklin all added goals or assists in a balanced offensive effort. Dexter’s passing and pressure never allowed Marian to settle in, showcasing the team’s depth and poise.

In the state semifinals, Dexter blanked Saline 4–0 behind goals from Gigi Kirkey, Alli St. Amour, Kylie Marcinkowski, and Claire Dubuque. Avery Schaieb, Flora Klick, L. Mitchell, and Addison Zogaib each assisted, while senior goalie Audrey Owen-Smith turned aside all 10 shots she faced for the shutout. The Dreadnaughts out-cornered Saline 6–0 and dictated play from start to finish.

Dexter’s postseason surge came to an end against two-time defending champion Ann Arbor Pioneer, which scored once in each half to claim the state title 2–0. Despite the loss, the Dreadnaughts earned 10 corners to Pioneer’s four but couldn’t convert. Audrey Owen-Smith made seven saves to keep the game close against the state’s top offense.

Dexter Sweeps Rival Chelsea in Annual Dig Pink Match

Dexter celebrates a points in the Annula Dig Pink game against Chelsea. Photo by Dawn McCann

The Dexter volleyball team delivered a strong all-around performance Thursday night, sweeping rival Chelsea 3–0 (25–16, 25–23, 25–17) in the annual Dig Pink match.

Larkin Pham powered the Dexter offense with 14 kills, hitting .303 while adding a block and seven digs. Tessa Boomhour was also a key force at the net, finishing with eight kills on a .571 hitting percentage and three aces from the service line.

Chloe Burns turned in one of her best all-around efforts of the season, recording five kills, three aces, eight digs, and a team-high 26 assists, running the Dreadnaught offense with precision.

Paige Mattice chipped in four kills and a pair of blocks, while Samantha Hochdoner and Annamarie Myint added depth to Dexter’s front line with multiple kills apiece. Addi Dresch and Cassie Benson both made efficient contributions off the bench, each going 1-for-1 on attack attempts.

Dexter’s serving was a difference-maker, led by Selena Wisniewski who went a perfect 17-for-17 at the line with four aces. Boomhour added five aces and Burns contributed three as the Dreads controlled tempo from the service stripe. Defensively, Dexter’s front line totaled six team blocks, with Mattice leading the way at the net with two.

Dexter showed poise in the second set, overcoming a late Chelsea push to hold on 25–23 before finishing the sweep in dominant fashion. The victory gives Dexter momentum heading into the postseason stretch while continuing their recent run of success in rivalry matches.

The Dexter volleyball team celebrates with the Dig Pink trophy after sweeping rival Chelsea. Photo by Dawn McCann

Dexter Rolls Over Flushing in Season Finale

The regular season is now finished, and the Dexter football team has its sights set on bigger goals after a 42-12 win over Flushing Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts will host Livonia Franklin in the D2 district opener Friday night at 7:00 PM with hopes of a long playoff run.

Dexter dominated from the start, jumping out to a 35-0 lead over Flushing before allowing two late scores in the rout.

Cooper Arnedt set a new school record by completing 18 of 22 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns to move him atop the Dexter record list for passing yards in a career with 2,852.

Brady Arbaugh had a big night rushing with 113 yards on nine carries and a TD, while Jack Votaw had 20 yards on five carries and a score.

Cole Novara continued his record-setting season with nine catches for 96 yards and a score.

Oliver Hutchison caught three passes for 84 yards and a TD, William Simpson three for 33 and a TD, Holden Niemi two catches for 57 yards and a TD, and Arbaugh one catch for 17 yards.

Dexter finished the regular season with an 8-1 overall record.

Dexter Tennis Sixteenth at D2 State Finals

The Dexter tennis team came home with a 16th-place finish out of 21 schools at the D2 state finals in Midland last week.

The Dreadnaughts finished with two points for the weekend picking up a pair of wins.

Drew Wetzel won his opening match at four-singles 6-0, 6-3 before falling to the eventual state champion from Birmingham Seaholm in the second round.

Henry Hebbes and Alex Fieck-Losh teamed to pick up a 6-3, 6-4 win at three-doubles for the Dreads other win.

Cayden Cappelli dropped a tough three set match in his opening round for Dexter.

Also competing for the Dreads were Jack Evans/Connor Evans, Brady Stinnett/David Fifelski, Carson Brandt/Owen Wiese, Gavin Heichel, and Felix Llonch Balauder.