by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

Sometimes hearing a good story while eating some good food is a good way to spend one’s lunch, which is what Anchor Elementary School did recently as part of the school’s bigger celebration of Black History Month.

For the past month or so, this Dexter school for young fives through second grade students has been honoring Black History Month. This saw students experiencing a variety of learning moments.

One being on Feb. 20, when principal Craig McCalla read, “The Story of Ruby Bridges” by Robert Coles during lunch.

During each lunch period, McCalla read the story and asked students questions, in an effort to have the students reflect on what they were hearing.

McCalla said the story is especially a good one for Anchor students because it is from the perspective of a girl around their ages.

The overview of the story from Goodreads states: This is the true story of an extraordinary six-year-old who helped shape history when she became the first African-American sent to first grade in an all white school. This moving book captures the courage of a little girl standing alone in the face of racism.

“The students like this story because it’s about a young student who stood up for her rights,” McCalla said.

In introducing the month to the school community, the school’s newsletter, Anchors Aweigh!, said as part of the school’s commitment to be supportive and inclusive of all people, “the staff here at Anchor continue to bring awareness of our diversity through the images on our walls, the texts in our classrooms and libraries, and in the discussions we have with our students.”

“Black History is an integral part of our society and world history and we want to celebrate the successes, sacrifices, activism, and dedication to achieving equality and justice for all people,” the school newsletter said.

Other stories read for this month celebration included: “Ron’s Big Mission” by Rose Blue and Corinne J. Naden and “Mae Among the Stars” by Roda Ahmed.

During the reading of Ruby Bridges, students listened to the story while also seeing images from the book. The cover, showing Ruby walk into school through an angry mob, immediately grabs one’s attention.

Scholastic.com describes the story this way: the true story of six-year-old Ruby Bridges. In 1960, Ruby, a young African-American girl, entered a whites-only school in New Orleans. Even though she had to pass through crowds of angry protesters, Ruby bravely walked into the school. Every day for months, Ruby persevered. White parents pulled their children out of the school, and Ruby and her teacher were alone in the classroom. Still, Ruby and her family would not give in.

McCalla asked the students what they think Ruby felt like going through the angry people into the school, and he also asked them to describe what her face looks like as she does so.

The response from students was she that looked calm and peaceful, and that she just wanted to be herself.

This part of the story is followed by Ruby walking into school and being greeted by her teacher, Mrs. Henry, who asked about her expression and what she was saying.

Mrs. Henry asked: What were you doing out there Ruby? I was so scared for you. It looked like you were talking to them.

Young Ruby said: I wasn’t talking. I was praying.

Mrs. Henry: Praying?

Young Ruby: Yes. I usually stopped earlier, but I forgot today. I was just praying for them. I know that they are saying these bad things about me, but they don’t really mean it. I want God to forgive them.

McCalla told the students he thought Ruby looked brave.

During the reading to the kindergartners, it was clear that many of them were thinking about the look on her face while she walked into the school.

McCalla said he hopes the readings will spark further discussions for the students, especially at home with family.

“You always hope there’s another good conversation that will come from this,” he said. “I think the students get it because they ask great questions.”

He said the story of Ruby Bridges is also good because it interconnects into and helps lead to the next month or so of special topics, which this time will be the honoring of Women’s History.