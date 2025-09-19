September 19, 2025

Dexter Family Visits 150 National Parks

STN Staff

Dexter

Dexter residents Brian and Tricia Inniger, along with their daughters Emily and Mary, visited the Monocacy National Battlefield in Frederick, MD, marking the family’s 150th National Park site.

“We’ve been traveling to parks across the country for years, and every trip brings new adventures: hiking mountain trails, exploring historic battlefields, learning about and encountering wildlife, and even camping under the stars,” Tricia said. “There are currently 425 National Park sites nationwide, so even at 150, we have only scratched the surface and have many more to experience.”

The Innigers celebrated the occasion with the Monocacy National Battlefield park rangers, buying them a cake and making this visit “extra special.”

“We’re grateful for the work that rangers across the nation do every day to protect these parks and share them with visitors,” Tricia said.

Along the way, Emily (14) and Mary (11) have also been hard at work on the Junior Ranger Program, a free activity available at most park sites. Since 2018, they’ve earned more than 200 Junior Ranger badges. The program gives kids a booklet of activities at each site, helping them learn about science, history, culture, and conservation while they explore. Once completed, kids are sworn in as Junior Rangers and receive a unique badge for that park.

Emily and Mary Inniger being sworn in as Junior Rangers

“I hope sharing our story inspires local families to take advantage of this incredible (and free) program and to enjoy the national treasures we have all across the country,” Tricia said.

local family celebration, National Park Service

