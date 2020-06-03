Advertisement

The Market is Opening Sat, June 6 at 8am

Farmers markets are an essential part of the food industry and as such, we have begun distributing food for the month of May in a pre-order, pick up format. At this time, a customer may choose any vendor of food, produce, food plant or personal hygiene from the index below, place an order, and choose to pick up from the market. You are also encouraged to place orders with our lovely craft vendors for shipping or contactless delivery.

At our opening in June, things will feel quite different from the environment we have been cultivating over the years! Many of the measures we will be taking are familiar from the expectations at your regular indoor grocery store;



We will be allowing 20 customers into the market at a time, so please come with a patient mind, in case there will be a wait.



but rest assured that . Remember that the vendor is an expert in their field. Now is a great time to ask them to pick for you! Please only touch what you will buy.