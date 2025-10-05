October 05, 2025

Dexter Field Hockey Rolls Past Huron

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

The Dexter field hockey team stayed near the top of the SEC standings after two big conference wins this week.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by blanking Ann Arbor Huron 5-0.

Dexter dominated the match with 16 shots on goal to just one for Huron.

Claire Dubuque had a big game with two goals and two assists to lead the Dreadnaughts offensive attack.

Alli St Amour picked up a pair of goals, while Flora Klick added a goal and Betty Lou Fink an assist. Audrey Owen-Smith and Ellie Walsh combined for the shutout in net for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts then took down rival Chelsea 1-0. Stats were not available.

