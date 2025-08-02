Dexter Firefighters Get Some Needed Help

The Dexter Area Fire Department (DAFD) got a new and important addition to its fleet of emergency vehicles when a new fire truck arrived at station #2 on August 1, providing what DAFD Fire Chief Doug Armstrong called a critical upgrade.

The DAFD announced the arrival of the truck:

“The Dexter Area Fire Department (DAFD) is proud to announce the addition of a new 2025 Spartan Emergency Response 3,000-gallon Pumper Tanker, a critical upgrade to the department’s fleet aimed at enhancing fire suppression capabilities, especially in rural areas without municipal hydrants.”

To mark the arrival, the DAFD said the firefighters honored a long-standing tradition in the fire service of a new truck’s arrival by ceremonially “pushing” it into the station bay. The DAFD said this symbolic gesture dates to the days of horse-drawn fire wagons, when crews had to manually back the rigs into the station.

Chief Armstrong said of the ceremonial push, “Today, it represents pride, teamwork, and a shared commitment to service and readiness as the department welcomes a new piece of life-saving equipment into its fleet.”

Armstrong told the Sun Times News (STN), “This is not just a water tanker, it’s a fully functional fire engine that carries a significant volume of water, which is essential in our more rural response areas. The increased reliability and features of this vehicle are part of our commitment to continuous improvement and preparedness.”

DAFD purchased it from CSI Emergency Apparatus at a cost of $1 million. Armstrong said “this state-of-the-art fire truck was ordered in fall 2023 as part of DAFD’s long-range Capital Improvement Plan.”

He said it replaces a 2001 model that has served the community for more than two decades. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends replacing primary response vehicles every 15 years to ensure maximum reliability, safety, and alignment with modern technology.

The new tanker will initially be assigned to Station #2 in Dexter Township.

“Once construction is complete on the new Main Fire Station in the City of Dexter, the vehicle may be relocated to better serve the full coverage area,” Armstrong said.

With this addition of a high-capacity water tender, Armstrong said it also supports DAFD’s ongoing efforts to improve its Insurance Services Office (ISO) Public Protection Classification rating.

“A better ISO rating can lead to reduced insurance premiums for residents and businesses,” Armstrong told STN. “Reliable water supply, effective apparatus, and response capacity are key elements of the ISO evaluation, and this vehicle will play a critical role in demonstrating enhanced rural firefighting capability.”

One unique detail to the truck is its color scheme, which gives a nod to the hometown team.

In addition to the enhanced capabilities, the DAFD said the truck features a new maroon, gold, and white color scheme—a bold departure from the lime green tones that have marked DAFD vehicles since the 1970s. This color update reflects both a modern identity and a nod to community pride, aligning with the colors of the Dexter Dreadnaughts.

Armstrong said the DAFD fleet recently “welcomed another vehicle in the same color scheme—a Lifeline Rescue Ambulance.”

While Huron Valley Ambulance (HVA) provides Advanced Life Support transport countywide, the DAFD said their ambulance serves as a “backup unit when HVA is delayed and provides a climate-controlled space for firefighter rehabilitation and patient evaluation during extended or severe weather incidents.”

These are important additions for the department. Armstrong said the DAFD Fire Board’s “ongoing investment in capital improvements ensures that the department remains equipped and ready to respond to the growing needs of Dexter City, Dexter Township, Webster Township, and the surrounding communities.”

“The Fire Board and our firefighters are committed to providing the highest level of service,” Armstrong told STN. “This tanker is just one more example of our shared dedication to public safety, readiness, and innovation.”

Photo 1: From left to right: Firefighter (FF) Joe Jessop, FF Tim Andrews, FF Jesse Cde Baca, FF Eric LaFave, FF Joe Valentine, FF Joe Schloss, Assistant Chief Gaggi, and DAFD Fire Board Member John Scharf.

Photo 2: The ceremonial push being done FF Joe Jessop and FF Eric LaFave.

Photo 3: The new vehicles and their color scheme.

All Photos by Kim Valentine