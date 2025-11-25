Dexter Firefighters Respond to a Blazing Barn Fire

The Dexter Area Fire Department (DAFD) battled a barn fire that brought out some help from neighboring departments.

Dexter Area Fire Chief Doug Armstrong told the Sun Times News the DAFD, “responded to a pole barn fire in Webster Township yesterday (Nov.23, 2025) around 4:30 p.m. after residents noticed smoke and flames inside the structure.”

Armstrong said the residents were able to remove some equipment before firefighters arrived.

“Upon arrival, crews quickly brought the fire under control and worked to ensure all hot spots were fully extinguished,” Armstrong said. “Water was withdrawn from Independence Lake to support suppression efforts.”

Armstrong said there were no injuries and no animals were housed in the barn at the time of the fire. Firefighters from Scio Township, Green Oak Township, Hamburg Township, Northfield Township, Ann Arbor Township and Ann Arbor City assisted in the response.

As of Monday, Nov. 24, the cause of the blaze remained undetermined and under investigation, according to the DAFD.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance of our neighboring fire departments in bringing additional firefighters and water to help us swiftly control the fire,” Armstrong said.”Thanks to the proximity of our Webster Township station and having two firefighters on duty there, we were able to arrive and begin operations quickly and prevent damage to nearby structures.”

Photo: Dexter firefighters battle a big blaze in Webster Township. Photo courtesy of the DAFD